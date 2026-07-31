What Sam Webb's Arrival Means for the Broncos' Secondary

The Denver Broncos now have two Webbs in town.

According to Denver Post beat writer Parker Gabriel, the Broncos have signed cornerback Sam Webb (no relation to offensive coordinator Davis Webb) following a training camp tryout on Thursday.

The team will need to make a corresponding roster move; Gabriel speculates that injured defensive back Blake Cotton could be waived with a settlement.

A 2022 undrafted free agent, Webb has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns. Altogether, he's appeared in 36 games (five starts), notching 29 solo tackles, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

The 6-foot, 194-pound corner was a first-team All-MIAA selection for Missouri Western. He recorded a 4.48 forty time at the 2022 Scouting Combine, drawing a sixth-round draft projection from NFL Media.

"Press corner with prototypical height, weight and length that should garner some attention from traits-hungry general managers," reads his scouting profile. "Webb played against a lower level of competition but had good ball production at that level. He can press and crowd receivers off the snap but needs to improve his technique and trust it a little more often to keep from drawing penalties down the field. His transition and footwork can be too sloppy from off coverage, so scheme fit will matter for him. He needs to transfer his physical coverage style over to his run support if he wants to stick around as a developmental press corner."

October 6, 2024, Denver, Colorado, USA: Broncos CB PAT SURTAIN II run down the sideline for a 100 yard TD after an interception in the end zone during the 1st. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday afternoon. The Broncos beat the Raiders 34-18. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What This Means

It counts for something that Webb was chosen from his tryout pool and offered a contract with training camp underway -- even if he's a temporary replacement for Cotton (or another player). The Broncos obviously saw enough in him to warrant a further look.

However, that also could work against Webb, who enters one of the league's deepest cornerback rooms led by perennial All-Pro Patrick Surtain and extension-candidate starters Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian. Behind them are Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Jaden Robinson, among others

In other words, Webb will face an uphill battle to crack the practice squad, let alone the 53-man regular-season roster. But crazier things have happened in this business, and even if he's waived in the near-term, it doesn't mean he couldn't resurface in the future.

That, in fact, is what camp is all about: finding the depth guys and unearthed gems. Perhaps Webb falls in that category. It'll be evident sooner than later.

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