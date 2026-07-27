One Starting Job Broncos Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

The Denver Broncos are bringing back most of their starters from last season, with only one spot really up for grabs as training camp kicks off this week .

That should make the Broncos and the fan base pretty happy that they don’t have to worry about most of their starting lineup, but there is one job they should be extra thrilled they don’t have to answer today.

That position would be cornerback. Yes, there will be a camp battle for the starting No. 2 cornerback job between Riley Moss and Jahdae Barron.

With Moss entering the final year of his deal and Barron being a 2025 first-round pick, the Broncos have options at the position, so why should the team be happy it isn't searching for answers at this spot?

A Win-Win

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) signals incomplete on a pass to the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Well, if Barron manages to prevail , it would open the door for Moss to be traded , and his trade value should only increase as time passes. If Moss wins, then nothing changes in the secondary, as the starting defensive backfield remains intact. Either way is a win-win for the Broncos.

Having those options is a blessing for the Broncos, especially as they have their eyes on winning the Super Bowl this year. They don’t have to trade Moss if they don’t want to, or if Barron doesn’t earn it, which wouldn't be a good indication of the former first-rounder's future, but it would keep them in a good spot with their secondary.

Moss's penalty issues last year hurt the Broncos, and it wasn’t a good sign that when he put in the work to clean them up, his coverage play seemed to suffer. If he can keep the penalties down and sustain his level of play, it should pay off in a big way for Denver, both on and off the field.

Embarrassment of Riches

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 07, 2025. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos are in a good spot with the cornerback room; they're not searching for a starter like some other teams are. When you have a player like Patrick Surtain II, you don’t want to be in a questionable spot with the starter opposite him, as it can be wasteful of the former Defensive Player of the Year's prime.

Again, whoever wins the starting job, with Moss obviously being the favorite, it should work out well for the Broncos because of the two players they have competing for it. Obviously, there is risk either way, but it can be mitigated.

The Takeaway

So, while the Broncos' defensive line has a starter missing and it's unclear who will be stepping in, they can also be happy they don’t have to answer that starting job today; cornerback is the one that stands out most, though.

The Broncos have two players who can be the starter, one of them the incumbent, and there is no rush to cement Moss or Barron in the starting lineup. Things are a little different on the defensive line.

It's great to be strong at a position like cornerback, as the Broncos are, and it's even better when you have multiple options to be a starter. While many may think the starting job is cemented with Moss, Barron will get his shot, but it's a good thing that Sean Payton and Vance Joseph don’t have to answer this question today.

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