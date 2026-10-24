Broncos Trade Deadline: 5 Realistic Targets to Move the Needle

The Denver Broncos still have three games to go between now and the November 10 NFL trade deadline .

The Broncos have some apparent needs, including running back and offensive line, but the next three weeks could reshape the conversation. If the return of rookie running back Jonah Coleman sparks the Broncos' ground game and J.K. Dobbins snaps out of his funk, the team could be more than content to stand pat at the deadline.

This team did face a ridiculous initial six-game schedule, which could explain why the Broncos' offensive line has looked so lackluster, especially as run blockers. With the schedule easing up for the foreseeable future, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the starting five rubber-band back into the top-five status it had entering the 2026 season.

Some would point to tight end as a need, and while I certainly wouldn't disagree, it doesn't feel like the Broncos see it that way. Even if they did, Bo Nix's middle-of-the-field avoidance in the passing game would make the pursuit of a pass-catching tight end pointless, though the Broncos could still use an upgrade at the Y.

Looking around the league, there are five realistic trade options the Broncos could consider. This is an already well-built veteran roster, so any trade acquisition would have to represent a clear upgrade over what Denver already has at that position.

Let's break down these five players.

Jonathan Taylor | RB | Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor celebrates a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts could be poised to hold a fire sale at the trade deadline, having just fired GM Chris Ballard amid the team's disappointing 2-4 start. For now, the Colts are retaining head coach Shane Steichen, but if he survives into next season, this team's next GM could be looking to orchestrate a reboot, which will require draft assets.

Indy's best personnel resources could be put on the trade block. Taylor is certainly one of them.

Although his yards-per-carry average is currently at a career low (4.0), Taylor already has 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He just signed a two-year, $44 million deal before the season started, so the Broncos would have to ensure they could fit his contract under the salary cap.

If Taylor was suddenly traded to Denver, Sean Payton would have to consider putting Bo Nix under center more often, at least on first and second down, instead of in the shotgun. Taylor needs that head of steam that the under-center offense can offer a ball-carrier.

Taylor is one of the NFL's best and most prolific running backs, and while it wouldn't be cheap to acquire him, I doubt it would cost the Broncos anywhere near as much as the San Francisco 49ers once gave to the Carolina Panthers for Christian McCaffrey. Taylor will turn 28 in January and he has a lot of mileage on his three-time Pro Bowl tires.

Quenton Nelson | LG | Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Imagine for a moment — if you will — a Broncos offensive line that features Nelson at left guard and Quinn Meinerz at right guard. That would be one heck of a way to spark a run game. Nelson is playing on an expiring contract, which makes him an even more realistic trade candidate for the Colts.

That also helps make Nelson realistic for the Broncos, but the team would have to rethink it's long-term strategy at left guard. Current starter, Ben Powers, is expected to depart in free agency next year, and the Broncos drafted Kage Casey in the fourth round this past spring with an eye on being the future at left guard.

Casey had a really good summer, but he's been a healthy scratch thus far. Would Denver want to give up draft capital and sign a proven All-Pro like Nelson to a lucrative multi-year contract rather than follow through on its plan to develop Casey?

That's the rub, but when it comes to this offensive line's failure to launch, Powers is the least to blame of Denver's trio of culprits. Center Luke Wattenberg and right tackle Mike McGlinchey have been far more problematic, both as run and pass blockers.

As for Nelson, giving up a second-round pick would likely get the job done, but if the market heats up for his services, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Colts ask for more. He's going to be 31 next year, but he's coming off his eighth straight Pro Bowl nod and was a second-team All-Pro last season (for the third time in his career). He's also a three-time first-team All-Pro.

Bucky Irving | RB | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irving has one more year left on his contract, but the Bucs are headed in the wrong direction. He's rushed for 452 yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging a healthy 4.7 yards per carry.

Irving was Nix's teammate at Oregon for two years, and they entered the NFL draft together in 2024. Nix went to Denver in Round 1 while Irving landed in Tampa in Round 4. They made a lot of hay together in Oregon, so I'd imagine they could hit the ground running as pros.

Irving is only 24, and while he rushed for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, injuries caused him to finish with half that production in Year 2. He's appeared in every game this season for Tampa, though.

Depending on Tampa's desparation, I would start with a third-round pick for Irving's services. If the Bucs wanted a second-rounder, it might be a bridge too far, given that Denver could find a good running back in the draft next spring. But that wouldn't help them in the present.

Vita Vea | DT | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vita Vea looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we're talking potential fire sales, Vea has to be in the conversation of realistic targets. He asked for a trade this past summer, but instead of dealing him, the Bucs gave him a one-year, $30 million extension.

The Broncos' defensive line has been okay this season, but when it comes to stopping the run, they've struggled. Only one team has been worse against the run, and one of Denver's biggest issues is the lack of mass up front.

The 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vea would be an immediate solution. The problem? He's about to turn 32 in February, so any team interested in his services would have to be confident that he has plenty left in the tank.

If a third-round pick would get it done, I'd be on the phone right now with the Bucs. At least to check on the possibility.

Saquon Barkley | RB | Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley has been banged up this year, but the Eagles could be poised to sell off some of their top assets, being in a similar situation as the Colts, minus the firing of their general manager. Barkley turns 30 in February, so any team acquiring him would have to verify his health and feel confident in his long-term viability.

Barkley is under contract for two more years, which could be advantageous for the Broncos. That would give them the chance to make use of his talents now, and give them time to determine whether he's worth re-signing beyond 2028 when his contract expires.

When Barkley is healthy and in the zone, there's no better running back in the NFL. But it would probably take a second-round pick plus perhaps a 2028 Day 3 selection to pry him off Philly's hands.

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