Broncos Turn to Familiar Face as WR Injuries Mount

Kyrese Rowan is back in the Mile High City.

The Denver Broncos signed Rowan on Friday, a day of training camp that punctuated a long week of injuries. The signing was first reported by The Denver Post 's Luca Evans .

Broncos fans will remember Rowan from last season, especially his shock of long hair flowing out of his helmet and fiery demeanor. He went undrafted in 2025 out of Utah State, but the Broncos offered him a chance to try out during their rookie minicamp. He earned a contract as a college free agent.

SPEAKING OF STYLE 🔥



Kyrese Rowan and his sweet lettuce is BACK 🤩#KOABroncosCamp https://t.co/EJICJLZttR pic.twitter.com/yxcw6x853l — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) August 8, 2026

Rowan spent the offseason and summer with the Broncos. In the preseason finale vs. the New Orleans Saints, he caught four balls for 33 yards and a touchdown .

Alas, with the top five receivers on the Broncos' depth chart locked in, Rowan was waived at the final cutdowns . However, he was re-signed to the practice squad in October, where he stayed until December, when the Broncos waived him to make room for veteran wideout Elijah Moore.

A week later, Rowan was brought back to the Broncos' practice squad. Following the 2025 season, he didn't receive a futures contract from Denver, so he took his talents north of the 49th parallel, signing with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, though he didn't make it through their training camp, being released in late May.

Since then, Rowan has bided his time, but Friday's injury to Marvin Mims Jr. saw the Broncos come calling once again. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Rowan is a shifty receiver who can also offer some returner reps.

WR Room Outlook

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kyrese Rowan (39) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Elliott Davison (35). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos also signed rookie wideout Kyre Duplessis on Friday . Jaylen Waddle suffered an injury during this week of training camp, which was followed by Mims on Friday.

The Broncos needed the bodies at receiver, but they know what they're getting in Rowan. With Waddle and Mims sidelined, these two young players will get plenty of reps, though it remains to be seen what the Broncos will do when the two veterans return from injury, as neither is dealing with a serious ailment, from what we've gleaned.

The Broncos are still very deep at wide receiver, and once you get past Waddle and Courtland Sutton, Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin make up the top five on the depth chart, followed by Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Michael Bandy. Then it's a crew of undrafted rookies and Rowan, all of whom offer some unique skill sets, though not enough to crack the 53-man roster in all likelihood.

Undrafted rookies Cameron Ross and Kolbe Katsis have turned in impressive performances to open camp , and both have returner upside. Dane Key — the brother of Broncos All-Pro special teams ace Devon Key — has also had a couple of nice days.

The Broncos will likely keep at least two receivers on the practice squad. Time will tell, but Rowan adds a familiar flavor to the wide receiver mix the Broncos are cooking up.

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