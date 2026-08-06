Troy Franklin Opens Up About Fewer Opportunities at Broncos Camp

Things have changed for Troy Franklin.

After earning the Denver Broncos' No. 2 receiver job last year opposite Courtland Sutton, Franklin's outlook shifted the moment the blockbuster Jaylen Waddle trade happened back in March. Waddle's arrival pushed every wide receiver not named Sutton down the depth chart at least one spot.

However, based on the first week or so of training camp, it appears as if Franklin has been pushed even further down the pecking order. He hasn't been nearly as featured in practice, while others, like Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr., have seemingly been given a bigger seat at the table.

I don't think anybody, except the Broncos' coaching staff, is keeping track of the targtets and catches at camp, but there's no question that Franklin has been pushed down the depth chart. And it's hard to dispute how other receivers around him are thriving.

Following an impressive Wednesday practice, in which Franklin seemed to have more opportunities due to the notable absence of Sutton ( rest day ) and Waddle ( minor injury ), the third-year wideout talked about his mindset as his targets have become scarcer.

"It really comes down to being consistent," Franklin said after Day 5's practice. "When the ball comes my way, I have to make the play and always be ready. That’s the approach, regardless of how many targets I get."

WR Stock Report

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that Franklin went from seemingly being the forgotten man to having back-to-back strong practice days. He made it into our 'Winners' column on Day 4 and Day 5 .

However, Bryant has also capitalized on the additional receiver reps that Sutton and Waddle's absence has provided. Bryant might have the hottest stock right now among any of the wideouts, and that includes Waddle.

Meanwhile, Mims has also been one of the big standouts of camp thus far. On Tuesday, Waddle talked about how explosive Mims is and why defenses have to "respect that kind of speed."

It would seem that new offensive coordinator Davis Webb also respects Mims's dynamic abilities, and perhaps even more so than Sean Payton, at least, based on how the Broncos' head coach utilized the young wideout in the recent past. The offensive philosophy seems to be shifting slightly as Webb's influence on the unit continues to take shape.

Where That Leaves Franklin

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) catches a pass during practice. | Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

If we're basing it purely on stock and momentum, Franklin might be the No. 5 receiver, behind Sutton, Waddle, Bryant, and Mims.

Factoring in how active and productive Lil'Jordan Humphrey has also been throughout camp, and the massive downfield plays that Hakeem Butler has produced in the early goings, there's even an argument for Franklin to be ranked even lower than No. 5 in the pecking order.

However, Franklin's draft pedigree and experience with Bo Nix and the Broncos give him some benefit of the doubt. And, again, Franklin has taken steps forward over the past two days of camp, so he could be reversing his trajectory for the better.

At the podium on Wednesday, Franklin put a brave face on the competition he's embroiled in.

"It’s been pretty fun," Franklin said of the receiver competition. "Everybody is out there making plays, helping each other, and making sure we’re all competing at a high level. The room has a lot of talent, and it’s been a good environment so far."

The Takeaway

Franklin has the right mindset; his opportunities may be diminished, which means that when the ball comes his way, he's got to make the most of it. His natural talent and experience should allow him to do just that, so long as he continues to show progress in the hands department.

Dropped passes were an unfortunate plague for Denver last season. The Broncos finished with the second-most drops in the NFL, and Franklin accounted for too many of them.

But he did showcase a much better command of tracking the deep ball over his shoulder, compared to his rookie season. And we can't minimize how impactful Franklin was for the Broncos at times.

That being said, there's a reason the Broncos gave up the draft capital they did to acquire Waddle . Last season simply wasn't good enough, and the explosive element that Waddle brings to the table seems to be rubbing off on some of the Broncos' other receivers in camp, almost as if by osmosis, like Bryant and Mims.

Still, unless he's traded, Franklin should feel confident in knowing that Denver at least has a spot on the 53-man roster earmarked for him. But the more other receivers shine above and below him, the more expendable he could become, and the more attractive the prospect of potentially trading him might be to the Broncos' front office.

For now, though, all Franklin can do is control the controllables. It will be interesting to see how this receiver competition continues to unfold when the preseason games arrive, starting on August 14 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

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