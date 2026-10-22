First Week 7 Injury Report Offers Encouragement to Broncos

The Denver Broncos are getting healthier ahead of their Week 7 road trip to face the Arizona Cardinals.

The team released its first injury report following Wednesday's practice, on which cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss were listed as limited and full participants, respectively.

Moss returned from his rib injury last week, but Surtain has been sidelined with an ankle issue he suffered in Week 4. The perennial All-Pro avoided short-term injured reserve and figures to have a chance to play against the Cardinals — though Week 8 versus Kansas City remains his likeliest target date.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was considered limited due to an apparent chest injury he picked up amid last Thursday's win over the Seahawks, during which he exited to the locker room. Waddle seems in little danger of missing Week 7.

Running back Jonah Coleman, as previously reported, logged a full session after being designated to return from injured reserve. Coleman is expected to be activated to the 53-man roster and play at Arizona.

Coleman's services will be required (alongside J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey) with backup RB Tyler Badie nursing a thumb injury, which held him out of Wednesday's practice. Badie will need at least limited sessions on Thursday and Friday to have a shot at playing.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (ankle) also did not practice and are unlikely to go Sunday. Elliss is a candidate for IR, though he's anticipated back at some point this season.

“He’s going to be someone that it’s not season-ending, and so we’re fortunate. So that’ll come out later in the week, but it was better news," Payton told reporters on Wednesday.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Major Boost Ahead

Although some players, such as Hufanga and wide receiver Pat Bryant (IR), are still unavailable due to injury, the Broncos are beginning to round out into shape at an advantageous time — sitting at 4-2 and having completed the toughest portion of their schedule.

Veteran Taylor Rapp filled in admirably for Hufanga last week and figures to do so again. Coleman's reinsertion into the lineup will more than make up for the loss of Badie. Elliss' injury is offset by the reinstatement of incumbent starting OLB Jonathon Cooper, who missed the first six games while on the Commissioner's Exempt list.

“You never know how it’s going to unfold, but that’s a positive relative to our team. We’ll see how this week goes," Payton said regarding Cooper.

All of this, in preparation for a game the Broncos are favored to win by nearly five points. It's been a rollercoaster in the Mile High City thus far, but there's hope that things will soon stabilize.

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