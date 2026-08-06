D.J. Jones Sizes Up the Broncos' Biggest Camp Battle

We're only a week into training camp, but the Denver Broncos seem to be homing in on their John Franklin-Myers replacement on the defensive line. It's the only starting job truly up for grabs on defense.

As the games and season march on, there will likely be a rotation at the position and changes in snap counts, but the Broncos seem to be placing greater emphasis on run defense than pass rush when it comes to filling the JFM void.

For as good as Franklin-Myers was at pass rushing and doing the dirty work (14.5 sacks over two seasons in Denver), he had a bit of an issue as a run defender, especially when he was put beside Nik Bonitto, where teams tended to have more success running the ball. It was a clear vulnerability, and the Broncos want to shore that up.

'Can't Be Blocked'

Aug 3, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, for that reason, Eyioma Uwazurike could be poised for the JFM job, at least on early downs. Starting nose tackle D.J. Jones absolutely gushed about Uwazurike after Wednesday's practice.

"Speaking of Eyioma, he can’t be blocked," Jones said. "He’s a grown man. I think it took him some time, but now he’s settling into his role of being a guy who can’t be blocked. He can play every position along the defensive line, and he’s scary."

Uwazurike had a good season last year, especially as a run defender. He did have issues working on the right side of the defensive line, as this put him against the opponent's left tackle/left guard, which is where JFM lined up, so whether he can show improvement in that spot will be key.

The hope is that Uwazurike can take another step forward in his development and improve his play off the defensive right side of the line. There are still some concerns with his play as a pass rusher, as he isn’t the best mover or most athletic player, and those are traits you look for in pass rushers off the defensive line.

Taking the JFM Role and Running With It

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Malcolm Roach seems to be very much part of Denver's vision for replacing JFM , too, and we learned from Jones that he focused on his pass-rushing technique leading up to training camp.

"We got to work out together a little bit before the season started, and that’s really what it comes down to," Jones said of Roach. "What are you doing in the offseason to prepare? He was focused on improving his pass rush, and it’s showing now."

Jones also revealed why he believes Roach is the leader in the clubhouse to replace JFM.

"As far as the rotation goes, I believe Malcolm Roach is going to take that JFM role and run with it," Jones said. "He’s doing a great job right now."

Jones could say that again, after one pass-rushing rep led to Roach actually sacking Bo Nix on Day 5 — a moment when everyone held their breath as the Broncos' franchise quarterback hit the turf. Roach didn't mean to hit Nix, let alone low, as he did, but let's hope he doesn't get too carried away moving forward.

Expect a Rotation

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (98) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Denver is likely to have a rotation, there will still be moments when Uwazurike is caught on the field on passing downs; it's nearly impossible for defenders to play only against the run or the pass because of the offense's ability to audible.

If Uwazurike doesn’t show those improvements as a pass rusher, or when working against the left side of the offensive line, he could become a target for opponents, which could lead to the Broncos leaning more toward Roach, if his pass-rushing really has improved because he's already good against the run.

Denver wants a rotation across the D-line, with Sai’vion Jones getting out there in obvious passing situations and Tyler Onyedim working in certain situations as well. Head coach Sean Payton will have to figure out a way to keep six active defensive linemen, with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph working to figure out the rotation within the unit.

In 2025, the Broncos kept six active defensive linemen only twice on the season, and both times the sixth player didn’t see the field on defense. If Uwazurike is going to be one of the starters, Denver is going to have to figure that rotation out, as he doesn’t have the stamina to play the majority of games, while Jones, for example, is a liability against the run, which limits how Joseph can use him.

Even more signs pointing to Roach, especially if he indeed "runs with it," as Jones forecasted.

The Takeaway

Uwazurike isn’t a bad choice to be the starter with his play against the run and his ability to eat up space as the biggest defensive lineman on the Broncos' roster. This could enable him to do a lot of the dirty work more easily than JFM did last year.

However, to keep the defensive line as potent as it was with Franklin-Myers, the focus needs to be more on the six-man rotation rather than Uwazurike or Roach as the starter. The starting job will take care of itself in due time. e

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!