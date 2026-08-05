Broncos Camp Day 5: Scary Bo Nix Moment | Takeaways | Winners and Losers

Day 5 of Denver Broncos training camp was structured to be the longest practice so far. It was the third padded practice of Broncos camp, but the seventh total session.

The Broncos were strategic in ramping up the intensity and duration of these practices over the first week. Wednesday's practice, per head coach Sean Payton, will be the first of the Broncos' full-fledged camp sessions.

The heat is definitely on. It might not quite be the dog days of camp, but with the intensity rising, so too have the emotions and tempers over the past few days.

Since the pads went on (Monday), every practice has had an injury, including on Wednesday, though nothing serious, thankfully. With that said, let's get to the news and notes from Day 5 of Broncos camp, along with our takeaways and the biggest winners and losers.

Jaylen Waddle Watch

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

The Broncos' new speedster receiver exited Wednesday's practice early after pulling up on a Bo Nix pass thrown on air, per The Denver Post 's Troy Renck . It appears to be a lower-leg issue, though Payton dismissed any notions of it being a serious injury after practice.

“Yeah, we’ll evaluate him," Payton said of Waddle. "I think he’s fine. He had some muscle tightness.”

Considering how much it cost the Broncos to acquire Waddle via trade from the Miami Dolphins — a first- and third-round draft pick — the concern for his outlook is understandable. The sixth-year veteran has looked dynamic and explosive since camp started — as advertised — and has worked to quickly get on the same page with Nix.

We'll be monitoring the Waddle situation, but if this week's previous injuries were any indication, don't expect him to practice on Thursday.

Courtland Sutton's Back-to-Back Rest Day

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) signs autographs following training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight day, Sutton was out there in his jersey and shorts, but he did not practice with the team. Payton has led us to believe this is by design and part of the Broncos' specific "load management" approach to Sutton and other vets.

However, I've been covering the Broncos since the Peyton Manning days, and I don't recall a veteran ever getting consecutive rest days. It's usually one day of rest, then they're back out there, which has caused some to wonder whether Sutton may be dealing with a minor injury.

Again, Payton was cautioned against reading too deeply into the situation, saying that Sutton will practice on Thursday. Curious, to say the least.

Injury Watch

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since we're on the subject, let's update what we saw today from the Broncos on the injury front, beyond Waddle. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, after exiting Tuesday's practice early , was out there in his jersey and shorts but did not practice.

Bonitto worked with trainers on the side field, though, along with center Luke Wattenberg, who exited Monday's practice with an injury . Payton has played down the seriousness of either starter's injury, so hopefully they'll return to practice soon.

Two new names were non-participants as well: rookie outside linebacker Dasan McCullough and young cornerback Jaden Robinson. Both worked on the side field during practice, per The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson . In a great turn of events, offensive guard Nick Gargiulo was out there on the side field for the first time as well — a positive omen after he started camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list .

It may be a "load management" thing, but starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey did not take 100% of his reps during team period, as observed by The Denver Post 's Luca Evans . Alex Palczewski stepped in at right tackle while McGlinchey took some reps off.

For the third straight practice, outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman did not practice with the team. He was out there again, working on the side field, and we learned after practice via Evans that Tillman is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Still no sign of tight end Caleb Lohner (knee). Everyone else mentioned was at least out on the grass on Day 5, but not Lohner.

Nix Goes Down...

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up during mini camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backed up on their own goal line, Nix dropped back to pass, with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach closing in. Suddenly, Nix went down as Roach actually sacked him, hitting him low in what may have been a case of accidental contact, as observed by The Denver Post 's Parker Gabriel .

"It got quiet really quickly and everybody stopped, but he was just doing his job," nose tackle D.J. Jones said of Roach's hit on Nix.

Fortunately, Nix popped right back up, but it was a scary moment, especially because Roach hit him low, and the third-year quarterback spent all offseason recovering from two surgeries to repair the fractured right ankle he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs. In practice, the quarterbacks are supposed to be completely off-limits contact-wise, with often stiff consequences to those who violate the rule.

It doesn't appear to have been a case of a player just getting carried away and hitting the quarterback. It was more accidental, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Denver just dodged what could have been a major bullet.

"Malcolm wasn’t trying to tackle Bo," Jones said. "Bo got knocked down, but we play physical, and we can’t slow down for anybody."

Kind of a mixed message there, but I think what Jones was trying to say is that the defensive line can't take their foot off the gas on a given rep, and once in a while, there may be collateral damage. Payton's likely message to the big boys up front will likely be, 'Don't let it happen again.'

After practice, Payton made it clear that his franchise quarterback going down in a training camp is worrisome and definitely not on the docket of stuff he wants to see.

“No, you do [worry] and yet, you just have to be smart," he said.

Sam Ehlinger Starts With the Second-Team

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Day 2 of camp , the Broncos raised some eyebrows when Ehlinger began the day with the second-string offense during team period. Day 3 and Day 4 saw Jarrett Stidham starting with the twos.

On Day 5, Ehlinger was back with the twos. And he had himself a very nice, efficient day. The Broncos' second-team offense had a much more productive practice during team periods than Nix and the first-team unit.

Despite Payton saying during the offseason that there would be a competition for the No. 2 quarterback job, he tried walking that back after Wednesday's practice, for whatever reason.

“We still have a rotation. There’s been no official battle," Payton said. "[We’re] rotating it through.”

Sounds like coach-speak, and it likely is. Stidham hasn't been bad this summer, but Ehlinger has stacked more good days.

However the Broncos wish to portray it, this competition will be heavily influenced by the preseason games. But was interesting to see Ehlinger's strong camp continue on Day 5.

“His comfort level with what we’re doing offensively," Payton said of why Ehlinger looks so much better this summer. "The spaghetti sauce is the other stuff that’s one of his superpowers, that he gets in and out of some plays maybe. He can move. I like how he’s looked. You don’t get to appreciate a quarterback like him until you’re out there, and everyone’s on the sideline and then the ball moves."

Kris Abrams-Draine Gets First Nix INT of Camp

Denver Broncos cornerback Quinton Newsome (36) and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix's first interception of Broncos camp came on Day 5 — seven practices in. Nix was looking for Marvin Mims Jr. on a comeback route when Abrams-Draine jumped the route and picked off the ball, per DNVR 's Zac Stevens .

It's quite remarkable that it's taken this long for Nix to get picked off in camp, but the play Abrams-Draine made was equally impressive. KAD is facing significantly steeper competition for the fifth and final cornerback roster spot — which he has held down since arriving as a fifth-round pick in 2024 — so it's great to see him make a big play. And against Nix, no less.

The Broncos really like Jaden Robinson and Reese Taylor — last year's practice squad cornerbacks — but two newcomers have been pushing the depth chart from the bottom. Undrafted rookie Brent Austin and former UFL standout Sean Fresch Jr. have been ' Winners ' on multiple days of Broncos camp thus far.

There were a lot of outside reps for the boundary cornerbacks on Day 5, especially on Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron. It's good to see KAD rise to the occasion.

“One thing about him is he’s smart. We felt that right away his rookie year," Payton said of Abrams-Draine. "He’s one of those players, the ball kind of finds him too with his instincts. I would say he has tremendous hands. So he’s gotten stronger since his first year. He has real good key and diagnose, and a lot of traits that with his ball skills that serve him well at corner.”

Defense Wins the Day... Again

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During team period, Nix and the first-teamers got a few licks in, but struggled to move the ball consistently and win in the red zone. The Broncos' defense has just been smothering.

Meanwhile, Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb are clearly emphasizing the run game, with a lot of 9-on-7 reps to force the issue. It's been slow going for the offensive units, but especially the first and second teams.

If we were keeping score since Friday's first official day of camp, the defense is in the lead 4-1. Vance Joseph's unit is looking just as ferocious as it did last year, and perhaps even meaner.

And by the way, Jonathon Cooper had himself one heck of a Day 5. Could his off-the-field stuff be uniquely motivating him?

Day 5's Biggest Winners

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Pat Bryant | WR

Troy Franklin | WR

Sam Ehlinger | QB

RJ Harvey | RB

Taurean York | LB

Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR

Michael Bandy | WR

Jonah Coleman | RB

We've already discussed Abrams-Draine, but Bryant continued his impressive camp showing on Day 5. Bryant's stock is through the roof right now, and with both Sutton and Waddle out on Wednesday, the second-year pro saw a lot of action, as did Troy Franklin.

Franklin has now stacked two "Winner" days in a row after a quiet start to camp. After practice, he talked about how he's really focused on being "consistent," regardless of the number of targets he gets. Every receiver not named Sutton dropped on the depth chart when Waddle arrived, so Franklin is doing what he can to shine.

Uwazurike has been a nightmare this summer. He's been nearly unblockable for the Broncos' offensive line. He and Roach are the frontrunner's for John Franklin-Myers's former starting job.

Running back RJ Harvey made some big plays in the receiving game today, especially on a long wheel route, a concept that has been an offensive staple in this camp so far. He looks poised to take a big step forward as a receiver out of the backfield in Year 2.

York makes the "Winners" column for the second time since camp started. The undrafted rookie had a nice day, including one big stuff on Jonah Coleman ( Evans ). York has been the vocal leader of the third-team defense.

Speaking of Coleman, he hasn't had it easy with how well the defense is playing, but Payton complimented him greatly after practice. Payton was asked to name any "pleasant surprises" of camp thus far.

"I think the young runner, you don’t feel a rookie with Jonah," Payton said. "He’s playing."

Payton also mentioned "a couple of these young linebackers," too, specifically those running around and making calls. He didn't mention any names, but it's safe to assume that York is among them. The question is, is Red Murdock, too?

Lastly, Humphrey and Bandy both had a productive Day 5. There were many more balls to go around with Sutton and Waddle out.

Day 5's Losers

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malcolm Roach | DL

Dasan McCullough | OLB

Dondrea Tillman | OLB

Jaden Robinson | CB

Depth Safeties

Roach tops this list for physically sacking Nix. That's a major no-no, and were it not for the respect and admiration Roach has earned among his teammates and coaches, he likely wouldn't be getting off so easy for his infraction, intended or not.

The Broncos have a competition at safety behind the starters, Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones. So far, none have really stood out, and Day 5 featured way too many balls getting behind the second- and third-team safeties. The preseason games will clarify this position.

McCollough, Robinson, and Tillman make the "Losers" list, simply because they didn't practice. They can't control injuries, but none of these guys are for-sure roster locks, though Tillman comes really close. They need all the reps they can get.

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