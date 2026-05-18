First Look at Jonah Coleman in Full Broncos Sunset Orange Uniform

Jonah Coleman looks like he was meant to wear the Orange and Blue. The Denver Broncos' 2026 fourth-round running back was invited to participate in the NFLPA's Rookie Premier last week, and after the event, he shared images of himself decked out in the full Sunset Orange uniform getup.

Coleman was the only Bronco at the NFLPA Rookie Premier. Last season, the Broncos sent running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant.

Coleman was selected last month at No. 108 overall out of the University of Washington, where he played his last two collegiate seasons. Before transferring to Washington, he played two years at Arizona.

For his career, Coleman rushed for 3,054 yards and 34 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also chipped in 87 receptions for 838 yards and three additional scores.

Strong Broncos Connection

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman at his locker after a rookie minicamp practice. | Denver Broncos Press Video

Coleman had a strong connection with the Broncos before the draft, meeting with the team several times , including a Top 30 visit. On the doorstep of the draft, he posted social media videos standing at the podium and announcing himself as a Denver Broncos selection, trying to will it into existence.

Coleman got what he wanted, though it came two rounds later than he would have preferred. Still, the rookie is losing zero sleep over going in Round 4 and not Round 2. He's just glad to be in Denver, and you can see how much he truly honors being a Bronco.

Coleman showed up in good shape to Broncos rookie minicamp, although the two-week wait after the draft felt like it took forever. Once he showed up at Broncos HQ, though, the vibe was just like what he'd experienced on his visit.

“I mean, it was kind of what I expected when I came on my [Top 30] visit. It's the same thing," Coleman said during rookie minicamp. "The culture and the vibe and everything is still the same thing. But most importantly, I'm excited to just get out here and compete and run around. That's what it's all about.”

The Broncos have worked hard to cultivate the culture that they have; the same culture that has produced 24 wins and back-to-back playoff berths over the past two seasons. Coleman is an ideal fit for the culture, which is part of why the Broncos are excited to have him. So far, so good.

"He’s looked really good," head coach Sean Payton said during rookie minicamp .

For what remains of the month of May, the Broncos will continue through a long Phase 1 of the offseason training program, focusing on strength and conditioning and meeting as a team here and there. When June rolls around, the Broncos will kick off their organized team activities out on the grass, and finish up the offseason training program with mandatory minicamp June 16-18.

Coleman projects as the Broncos' No. 3 running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Harvey. The rookie gives Denver some between-the-tackles power and offers a little Dobbins insurance if any unfortunate injuries were to befall him.

Coleman is looking forward to doing whatever he can to help the Broncos win. And with the brutal first-place schedule Denver earned this season, the team is going to need him.

"I'm excited to be here," Coleman said. "I'm excited to get with the team and ultimately do what you're supposed to do and that’s win."

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