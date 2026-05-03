Jonah Coleman Sets the Tone for Broncos' ‘Three-Headed Monster’

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman is looking forward to joining forces with his veteran teammates at the position. Coleman suggested after the draft that he, J.K. Dobbins, and RJ Harvey will form a "three-headed monster" in the Broncos' backfield.

"Just being able to come in and be with guys like RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins... You ultimately have a three-headed monster in the run game," Coleman said the night he was drafted in the fourth round. "I believe that’s where it starts, in the trenches.”

Coleman might be onto something. After Dobbins went down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, the obvious and unfortunate deficiencies in the Broncos' running back room were exposed. Fortunately, the Dobbins injury coincided with quarterback Bo Nix taking his play to the next level, which allowed the Broncos to survive the storm with Harvey as the starter, often averaging under 3.0 yards per carry.

By nabbing the powerfully built Coleman with the 108th overall pick in the draft , the Broncos' running back room suddenly has a more solid and multi-faceted look, and at a manageable price tag. It's a nice bit of insurance against the injury bug.

It's probably oversimplistic to point to Dobbins's injury history as the catalyst for the Broncos drafting Coleman where they did, but NFL.com's draft czar Chad Reuter recently went there anyway, including Denver's rookie among a handful of Day 3 draft picks who could make a major impact in 2026.

"J.K. Dobbins returns for Denver in 2026, but he's only played more than 10 games once in the last four seasons. Coleman could find himself starting for a chunk of the year, bouncing off defenders in the open field while RJ Harvey plays the change-of-pace role in the Broncos’ rushing attack," Reuter wrote .

A Well-Rounded Skill Set

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Beyond his between-the-tackles rushing prowess, Coleman's ability to catch passes and perform strongly in pass protection should position him nicely to get in head coach Sean Payton's good graces early on. Doing his part to keep the surgically repaired right ankle of quarterback Bo Nix in tip-top condition is a critical task that Coleman is embracing with gusto.

"Now I get to go protect Bo Nix, and I take pride in that," Coleman said.

NFL history is littered with talented running backs who let their egos and delusions of grandeur get in the way of the far less glamorous tasks. Coleman's blue-collar approach to doing the "dirty work" is refreshing, and it surely marks him out as a young player with considerable smarts.

"I may not have all the exciting plays and all of that, but I do the dirty work," Coleman said. "I do those things that not a lot of people pay attention to. Just being able to be well-rounded."

One of Jonah Coleman's best attributes is his ability in pass protection. This montage comes from the Rutgers game, but he shows willingness like this over several games on his tape.



Technical, willing, and physical at the POA. pic.twitter.com/b7SYTwHpcn — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) April 29, 2026

Three-Headed Monster

The Broncos will be keen to tap into Coleman's ability to break tackles and run with authority when his number gets called. His college film makes it clear that Coleman will be the same threat as his new stablemate Dobbins when coming into contact with would-be tacklers.

In theory, Dobbins and Coleman, working as a duo, should serve to keep the talented quarterbacks of the AFC West on the sidelines, grinding out yardage, consuming the clock, and putting up points.

The Broncos also brought back veteran running backs Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin to add additional depth. Broncos Country might dismiss them after the Coleman pick, but their veteran presence could put pressure on the rookie to pick up the offense in training camp, or get left in the dust.

While there's little doubt that Dobbins is the key to the Broncos' ground attack, Coleman will provide some additional early pop along the way, allowing Harvey to do what he does best, and move around the formation as a "Joker" weapon.

A "three-headed monster," indeed.

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