Sean Payton's First Impression of Jonah Coleman Eases Concerns

The Denver Broncos are back at it. The veterans reported this past Monday for Phase 1 of the offseason training program.

Rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday, with the Broncos' seven draft picks showing up, as well as 13 college free-agent signings, and several tryout players. Of all the rookies hitting the roster, fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman seems to have captivated Broncos Country's attention.

We heard from Sean Payton on Coleman right after the draft, but after Saturday's practice, the Broncos head coach shared his early impressions of the former Washington standout.

"He’s in good shape," Payton said of Coleman. "There are certain things you want to, when you’re in this type of drill setting, you want to give him. Then he’s picked it up well. He’s looked really good.”

That should be a very encouraging comment from Payton, as one of the few concerns with Coleman is his weight and overall fitness. Coleman is listed at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, but he had stretches in college where he was much heavier.

Following his junior year at Washington, Coleman weighed 236 pounds. He dropped 14 pounds, and worked hard to whittle his total body fat down to 14.2% over an eight-week period before his senior season.

236lb 16.8 % body fat ➡️222 14.2% body fat

8weeks later pic.twitter.com/puI4r1NZhv — Jonah Coleman (@jonahcoleman8) March 18, 2025

It is a bit telling that when Payton was simply asked about his first impressions of Coleman, the first thing that came to mind was his conditioning, mentioning that it's the only Broncos camp of the year without a Peloton bike. This was likely a concern of Denver's, and the weight fluctuation may have contributed to Coleman falling to Round 4.

But he landed where he was supposed to, right in Payton's hands. Coleman looked good out on the grass on Saturday, resplendent in his new Broncos uniform, sporting the No. 20 jersey .

Jonah Coleman jump-cutting in RB drills at #Broncos rookie minicamp today. pic.twitter.com/6sh9z1XzT6 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) May 9, 2026

No Surprises Thus Far

Washington running back Jonah Coleman (RB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

So far, there have been no surprises for Coleman. He showed up in great shape, and the environment at Broncos HQ was exactly what he expected after his Top 30 visit before the draft.

“It was kind what I expected when I came on my [Top 30] visit. It's the same thing," Coleman said on Saturday. "The culture and the vibe and everything is still the same thing. But most importantly, I'm excited to just get out here and compete and run around. That's what it's all about.”

Powerful Traits

Coleman is a powerful runner with a thick lower body . What he lacks in straight-line speed, he makes up for with his vision, power, and explosiveness .

Coleman has an impressive jump-cut; is it on RJ Harvey's level? Maybe not. But he puts it to good use, and when he can't blow by a defender, he drops his shoulder, and runs them over.

Right now, Coleman is just trying to soak it all in and learn as much as he can as quickly as possible. One of the traits that made him so attractive to the Broncos was his "make-up."

That's how Payton and GM George Paton describe it, ostensibly combining all the tangible and intangible traits a player has to determine the fit. The bottom line is, Coleman is a football guy who cultivated a pro's mindset long before he heard his name called in the draft.

From a culture perspective, Coleman is a fit. From a scheme perspective, he's a fit. It won't take him long to settle in and make himself a part of what the Broncos are building.

“Just do my job and be able to be a sponge," Coleman said of his mindset. "Take in information, be coachable, and show up every day as the same person.”

How He Fits

As a rookie, Coleman projects as the No. 3 running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Harvey, though he'll have to earn that by separating from incumbents Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie. Coleman gives the Broncos some between-the-tackles power and an insurance policy for Dobbins, in the event that the injury bug bites him again.

Coleman has already penciled himself in the top-3 rotation in Denver, including himself with Dobbins and Harvey to form a " three-headed monster ." You've got to love the confidence.

Between the draft and Broncos rookie minicamp, Coleman was in a hurry-up-and-wait mode, but the time passed, and he's finally in the Mile High City, doing what he does best. So far, so good.

“I mean, it was a long two weeks for sure. I was ready to get down here right after I heard my name called," Coleman said. "So it was definitely a long two weeks, and I'm glad the wait is over. I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to get with the team and ultimately do what you're supposed to do and that’s win.”

Coleman, 22, is from Stockton, CA. He spent his first two collegiate years at the University of Arizona before transferring to Washington for his final two.

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