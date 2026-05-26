Five of the Hottest Takes About the Broncos Right Now

Everyone and their brother seems to have an opinion on the Denver Broncos these days — some good, some bad, and some truly inane. Those in Broncos Country remain extremely bullish on the franchise's prospects in 2026; those outside are a bit more skeptical.

Here at Mile High Huddle, we fall into the former category. Which leads to five of the hottest takes about the Broncos that one can form at this very moment.

They are:

1. Neither Mims Nor Moss Should Be Traded

Pretty self-explanatory. Wide receiver Marvin Mims and cornerback Riley Moss — members of the 2023 draft class — are entering the final year of their respective rookie contracts, and there's a subset within the fan base that believes Denver should move on from one or both.

To be sure, I'm not advocating for the Broncos necessarily to extend Mims or Moss (though cases definitely exist). I'm instead arguing that the club is better served with them on the 2026 roster than off it.

Keep the band together as much as possible for another Super Bowl push, then re-evaluate your options next offseason. This is the way.

2. JQM Should Be Extended

Speaking of the defensive backfield, if there's a player who does deserve a new deal, it'd be CB Ja'Quan McMillian, who was arguably Denver's best secondary defender during last season's playoffs and has blossomed into an elite NFL slot corner.

Turning 26 next month, McMillian is currently signed through next season on a one-year tender worth roughly $5.767 million. While the Broncos shouldn't break the bank on him, they'd do well to make a longer-term commitment to a talent worth building around.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

3. Bo Nix Is a Top-10 Quarterback

This appears controversial on the surface, when it really shouldn't be. Nix has already broken multiple franchise and league records, captured an AFC West crown, the AFC's No. 1 seed, and won a playoff game across his first two seasons.

Despite what the national talking heads posit — and this is not quantifiable — Nix is much closer to being a top-10 signal-caller than he is bottom-13, which is what ESPN's analysts recently rated him. The eye test doesn't lie. Neither do the results.

Those who know ball know the truth about Bo, and it couldn't be further from what those who don't would have you believe.

4. Jonah Coleman is Future RB1

Admittedly more controversial, but the vibes are just so immaculate with Denver's rookie fourth-round pick. He can run. He can catch. He can pass-protect. He's basically made for a Sean Payton/Davis Webb offense.

It won't happen by Week 1. It probably won't happen for as long as veteran starter J.K. Dobbins stays healthy. But there will come a time when the backfield torch is passed, and on the receiving end won't be RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, or Jaleel McLaughlin.

"He’s in good shape. There are certain things you want to, when you’re in this type of drill setting, you want to give him. Then he’s picked it up well. He’s looked really good," Payton said of Coleman during rookie minicamp on May 9.

5. The Broncos Are Winning 12-Plus

I don't care about the murderer's row of opponents the Broncos are set to face to open the season, particularly within the first six weeks. I don't care about the excess of primetime games, including two Friday contests (one of which is on Christmas Day). I don't care about any of the step-back predictions.

Will Denver perfectly repeat its 14-win success from 2025? Probably not. Will Denver remain an ultra-competitive team and push for another division title? Absolutely.

Because Nix is a top-10 QB, and because they've already proven they can do it, I'd exercise more than a bit of trust and confidence. Instead of fearing the enemies, it's time for the enemies to fear the Broncos.

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