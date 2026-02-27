Broncos' Decision on Ja'Quan McMillian is the Right One

The Denver Broncos aren't taking too many chances with nickel phenom Ja'Quan McMillian , who's set to be a restricted free agent. According to ESPN 's Jeremy Fowler , the Broncos will tender McMillian at the second-round level to make it harder for teams to sign him away.

The second-round RFA tender will pay McMillian $5.81 million in 2026. That, combined with the fact that any team that signs him to an offer sheet would have to be willing to relinquish a second-round draft pick to the Broncos, almost erases the possibility of losing him this season.

Broncos GM George Paton made it clear on Tuesday at the NFL Combine that he wants to keep McMillian in Denver. This would be the first step in making that happen.

McMillian is one of Vance Joseph's most shining success stories. McMillian's agent, Deryk Gilmore, told 9NEWS ' Mike Klis that he and his client are more than appreciative of Joseph.

"Vance Joseph doesn't get near enough credit,'' Gilmore said via Klis. "He gets the most talent out of all his players."

McMillian's Rise

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Going undrafted out of East Carolina in 2022, McMillian signed with the Broncos. He stuck around on the practice squad as a rookie before getting promoted to the active roster near the end of the season.

Joseph arrived the following year with Sean Payton and that's when everything changed for McMillian. He not only made the 53-man roster out of camp, but he had a huge season as Denver's starting nickel.

2024 was still good for McMillian, though it was a bit of step back in production. He ramped it back up in 2025, though, turning in easily his best season as a pro, finishing with 56 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, nine pass break-ups, and two interceptions, one of which he returned to the house.

For a defense that struggled to take the ball away last season, McMillian is especially valuable. His fingerprints were on five takeaways, and that's not counting the playoffs. And how many nickels stack seven sacks in three seasons? Not many.

In the Broncos' divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills, McMillian made the play of the game, snatching a would-be deep completion out of Brandin Cooks's grasp, which would have been the dagger. Instead, the Broncos got possession of the ball and new life, winning 33-30 in overtime.

At just 25 years old, McMillian is in his NFL prime. The Broncos will be tendering him at the second round level. The deadline to do so is 2 pm MDT on March 11.

It also buys the Broncos time to negotiate a multi-year deal with McMillian. And if some team were to make McMillian an offer he was willing to sign, the Broncos would get a second-round pick back in exchange, which would still be a great return on a former college free agent.

The Broncos would rather McMillian stays on the roster, but if a team out there goes after him, Jahdae Barron is waiting in the wings. Last season proved how valuable it is to have four reliable corners, two of which can play the boundary and inside like McMillian and Barron.

This isn't the last big decision the Broncos will have to make in the secondary over the next year. Cornerback Riley Moss and safety Brandon Jones are entering a contract year.