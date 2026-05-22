4 Glaring Flaws Broncos Must Fix to Optimize Their New-Look Offense in 2026

If the NFL schedule release didn't make it clear, the Denver Broncos are playing in the big-boy leagues now. Drawing a first-place schedule, plus the AFC East and the NFC West, Denver's early schedule and final three games feature a murderer's row of top-tier quarterbacks and defenses.

Bo Nix and the Broncos are going to have to fight fire with fire, even with a great defense of their own. The Broncos finished the 2025 season as a middle-of-the-pack offense, mostly, with with a few notable stats that separated them, like the fewest sacks allowed and the 10th-ranked yardage unit.

Sean Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb have a solid foundation to build on in 2026, but the Broncos are going to have to level up their offensive game. Here are four flaws the Broncos must fix if they're going to really get things humming this season, and give themselves the best possible chance to prevail against elite competition.

Dropped Passes

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) reaches for a pass as its broken up by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) and safety Tony Jefferson (23). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Only one team had more drops than the Broncos' 43 last season. The drive-killing result of the dropped passes drove Payton crazy and led to the dismissal of wide receivers coach Keary Colbert after the season.

Everyone was complicit in the drops issue, for the most part, and that included Nix, whose ball placement, at times, could have been better. Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Evan Engram, in particular, had way too many drops and that has to change if the Broncos are going to take the next step in 2026.

Against top-tier competition, the margin for error is always razor-thin, and the 2026 Broncos won't be able to survive another top-of-the-league finish in drops again.

Explosives

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) catches a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos weren't terrible at creating explosive plays last season. They ranked in the middle of the pack, which is curious considering the Broncos earned the No. 1 seed and won 14 games.

Whether on the ground or through the air, the Broncos ranked 15th in explosive plays (20-plus yards) last season. They were 15th in rushing plays of 10-plus yards and they ranked 16th in passing plays of 20-plus.

Juxtapose that with the New England Patriots, who had 85 plays of 20-plus yards , and the Broncos' 48 such plays look paltry. The Broncos also had only one passing play of 50-plus yards, while running back RJ Harvey provided two huge rushing plays: one for 40 yards and another for 50 on the ground.

If Nix can improve his downfield accuracy , you'll see the Broncos improve in the explosives department, especially with the arrival of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Combined with Sutton and Engram, Nix has the arsenal to threaten defenses with the big play.

Webb's play-calling will factor into this outcome, too, so it'll be interesting to see how well he takes to being a first-time offensive coordinator. With a top-five offensive line, a rebuilt running back stable, an improved receiving corps, and a young franchise quarterback, Webb has everything he needs to scheme it up. It's simply a matter of execution.

Run Game Efficiency

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

When J.K. Dobbins was healthy, the Broncos had one of the most efficient ground attacks in the NFL, even if Payton didn't rely on it as much as he should have. After Dobbins went down in Week 10, though, the Broncos' run game fell off a cliff.

Denver had quality quarterback play, a great defense, and timely execution in the clutch, but it's honestly a marvel this team made it to the AFC championship game with such a lackluster run game. The Broncos simply could not run the ball without Dobbins.

Harvey wasn't ready to carry the load, and while he stayed healthy all year (to his credit), the timing of him hitting the rookie wall coincided with the absence of Dobbins. Harvey had too many games down the stretch where he averaged under 3.0 yards per carry.

Fortunately, Dobbins is back on a two-year deal, and he's healthy. The Broncos will hope to keep him on the field this time around, but if he falls victim to injury misfortune again, the team bought itself an insurance policy in the form of fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman .

The Broncos now have one of the most formidable running back depth charts in the NFL, but it's all contingent on health. Even if Dobbins misses some time, though, Coleman and Harvey stand a much better chance of keeping the chains moving as a tandem than Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin did last season.

Turnovers

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pas the ball during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Broncos' turnover differential last season was -3, meaning they gave the ball away three times more than they took it. The 2025 defense had a historic struggle in taking the ball away, which played a huge part in Denver's lopsided turnover differential, but the 17 giveaways the offense had certainly played its part.

Nix places an emphasis on avoiding the negative play, which is a big part of what drew Payton and the Broncos to him in the 2024 draft. That penchant has manifested in only one NFL quarterback being sacked fewer times than Nix since he entered the league two years ago, which is great.

But I'd like to see Nix start cutting down his interception total. He had 11 picks last season.

Meanwhile, the Broncos fumbled 10 times, losing six of them. If Nix can improve his interception numbers in 2026, it would go a long way toward improving the Broncos' turnover differential, which is a reliable indicator of a team's playoff mettle.

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