Hakeem Butler Makes Immediate Impression at Broncos Minicamp

On the doorstep of mandatory minicamp, the Denver Broncos signed two UFL standouts: wide receiver Hakeem Butler and cornerback/returner Sean Fresch Jr . Both players starred on the St. Louis Battlehawks, although they came up short in the NFL United Bowl last week against the Louisville Kings, losing the championship.

But with the UFL season over, Butler and Fresch could immediately begin tryouts around the NFL, but the Broncos got to them early. By the way, going back to the UFL well shouldn't surprise Broncos fans, as that's where the team found Dondrea Tillman two years ago.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Butler is the quintessential Sean Payton X receiver. Butler is a bit of a physical freak, as he also ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and 36-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine in 2019, which helped him get drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 4.

The Butler addition has the potential to shake up the Broncos' wide receiver pecking order, though recent cautionary tales like A.T. Perry are reason to avoid getting too far out over our skis on the former UFL star. However, Butler brought some bona fides to the table that Perry did not, having been named the UFL's Offensive Player of the Year twice, including this past season.

Hitting the Ground Running

In his first practice as a Bronco, Butler was out there catching passes as the team kicked off mandatory minicamp. Although he looks odd in the No. 30 jersey as a wide receiver, he wasted no time getting into a groove at Broncos HQ.

Butler's combination of size and skill impressed media onlookers on Tuesday. Suffice it to say, he made a striking early impression, but there's a lot more to winning a roster spot than starting on the right foot.

After practice, Payton shared some thoughts on the Butler and Fresch signings.

“Well, we had them worked out last week," Payton said. "One is really smart at the nickel; he’s a returner, got quick change of direction. There’s a big receiver. There are traits that you see at a position that I think sometimes, as you head into camp, those are important looks. So both of them had success, and we felt that we helped upgrade the roster.”

When two new players are added to the 90-man offseason roster, that requires a pair of corresponding roster cuts . The Broncos parted ways with wide receiver Michael Woods II and undrafted rookie cornerback Paul Manning, both of whom initially caught on in May after trying out during the team's rookie minicamp.

Time will tell just how much ground Butler and Fresch can cover between now and the final roster cuts, but Payton obviously likes what the young cornerback brings to the table, and the traits Butler possesses. Both the receiver and cornerback depth charts are stacked, so it won't be easy to leapfrog anyone.

Butler's Outlook

St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler (88) runs towards the end zone to score a touchdown against the Seattle Sea Dragons. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Butler may have the better path to making the roster. At the X-receiver position, the Broncos have Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey is a Payton guy dating back to their time together in New Orleans, but the veteran wideout is coveted for his blocking acumen on the perimeter.

Butler has some blocking chops, too, and he's quite a bit bigger, though we'll have to see whether he's anywhere close to Humphrey's level. With the arrival of Jaylen Waddle via trade, Humphrey's roster outlook took a major hit, but the Broncos could still carry six wideouts on the 53-man roster out of camp.

If they do, that sixth and final spot will be hotly contested. Humphrey will have to fend off Butler, as well as a handful of motivated undrafted rookies, two of whom also bring some returner ability to the table, like Kolbe Katsis and Cam Ross.

Dane Key and Joseph Manjack are also out there battling. And we shouldn't sleep on Michael Bandy, who may be far from a roster lock, but the Broncos sure like having him on the practice squad.

Fresch's Outlook

St. Louis Battlehawks cornerback Sean Fresch (29) returns the punt during a UFL Semifinal playoff game against the Louisville Kings. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

As for Fresch, the Broncos' top five cornerbacks are a lock, barring an unforeseen trade. Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron, and Kris Abrams-Draine round out the five for-sure cornerbacks, with bottom-of-the-roster incumbents like Reese Tayler and Jaden Robinson at the top of the next group.

The Broncos signed some interesting undrafted cornerbacks, including Brent Austin. Fresch's returner ability, though, is an asset he can exploit to create some additional value for himself in the cornerback competition, if the stars align.

The Takeaway

So far, so good for Butler and Fresch, especially the wideout. It'll be interesting to see how these roster battles shape up throughout the summer.

The Broncos are yet to announce their official training camp dates, but it would be a surprise if the veteran reporting date isn't July 22. From there, these competitions will truly ignite.

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