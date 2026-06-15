Broncos Leverage Marvin Mims Situation by Signing Returnman

The Denver Broncos made a second transaction on Monday, signing cornerback/returner Sean Fresch Jr. to the offseason roster, according to DNVR's Zac Stevens.

The team previously signed wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

Having played alongside Butler in the United Football League, Fresch tallied 32 punt returns for 333 yards and three kickoff returns for 85 yards across 10 appearances for the St. Louis Battlehawks this past season. He also made 29 tackles, four pass breakups, and two sacks.

Prior to his UFL stint, Fresch started 42 collegiate games for the Rice Owls, totaling 152 tackles (116 solo), three interceptions, 28 passes defended, and one forced fumble while adding 44 punt returns for 402 yards and 21 kick returns for 445 yards.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound defender, who was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft, reportedly clocked a 4.40 forty-yard dash time and posted a 41-inch vertical jump. He worked out for the Houston Texans earlier this month but left without a deal.

Fresch (and Butler) will join the Broncos for their impending three-day mandatory minicamp, the final practices of the offseason until training camp in late July.

Sep 2, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Rice Owls defensive back Sean Fresch (1) breaks up a pass intended for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

What This Means

Obviously, being a cornerback, Fresch will get the opportunity to compete with the back-end of Denver's depth chart — the likes of Reese Taylor, Jaden Robinson, Ahmari Harvey, and Paul Manning — behind the core four of Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Jahdae Barron.

But this is an interesting move for the Broncos to make, Fresch also being a skilled returner, considering incumbent Marvin Mims is embroiled in a potential contract standoff with the organization. Mims, unsigned beyond 2026, recently changed agents in an attempt to catalyze talks.

To be sure, Fresch isn't taking Mims' job anytime soon (barring the latter's departure). He's likely little more than an offseason camp body whom the club wants to take a slightly closer look at.

However, although decorated, Mims can no longer say he's the only able-bodied returnman on the squad, and there's a non-zero chance the Broncos would use that fact at the negotiating table — when or if the sides reach that point.

"I would sometimes say look, the only one keeping him back sometimes would be just the rotation," head coach Sean Payton said of Mims during February's Scouting Combine. "[WR] Troy [Franklin] has done well in his second year. I go all the way back to that Cincinnati Saturday night game, and we got to see a real special performance. So we have to keep finding him those opportunities down the field. The right balance of course.”

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