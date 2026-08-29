Marvin Mims Jr. Exits Broncos' Preseason Finale With New Injury

Marvin Mims Jr. made his preseason debut on Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings .

After missing the Denver Broncos' first two games with a soft-tissue injury suffered a week into training camp, the team decided to give Mims some exhibition action in the preseason finale. The Broncos may rue that decision after he suffered a foot injury at the end of the first drive of the night.

Mims got up gingerly, and limped to the sideline, where he threw his helmet down in frustration. Trainers escorted him to the blue tent on the sideline, and shortly after, the fourth-year returner headed for the locker room.

Mims is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Even if it's not a serious injury, there's absolutely no reason to send Mims back out there against the Vikings. It was a mistake to even play him, to be honest.

On one hand, I understand the impulse to get Mims some live-bullet reps. On the other hand, the Broncos are well acquainted with his ability. Did they really need to see him in an exhibition setting?

It was an unnecessary risk. We can only hope it's nothing serious.

A Distinguished Bronco

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims was the Broncos' second-round draft pick in 2023. The first draft pick of the Sean Payton era quickly distinguished himself, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a returner in both of his first two seasons. Mims joined Von Miller as the only players in Broncos history to achieve that feat in his first two seasons.

As stalwart as Mims has been on special teams, he's yet to find that kind of success on offense as a pro. However, when the Broncos have utilized him, he's always come up big.

Mims has the clutch gene, making big plays when it matters most in critical situations. In the playoffs last year, the Broncos dealt with injuries to wide receivers Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant, which pushed Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey onto the field.

Both answered the bell, but especially Mims, who scored a clutch-time touchdown in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and made some big plays the following week against the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game. When it was all said and done, Denver's playoff run ended early thanks to Bo Nix's untimely injury, but Mims finished as the team's leading receiver in the postseason.

It was a great way to punctuate Mims's third NFL season. Entering a contract year, there's been much speculation and debate on whether the Broncos will extend him.

There's been no extension yet. It didn't help that Mims got hurt a week into training camp, and if this foot ends up costing him any time, it can only further delay a possible new deal.

The Takeaway

Hopefully, the injury is minor. If it isn't, the good news is that Denver has found some great returner talent in the undrafted ranks this summer.

Kolbe Katsis, Cameron Ross, and Sean Fresch Jr. are players to watch , depending again on Mims's health outlook.

We'll keep a close eye on the Mims situation and provide an update as soon as we know anything.

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