Broncos vs. Vikings: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

And just like that, the Denver Broncos' preseason is almost over.

The Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale on Friday night. Once again, the Broncos will be wearing their Summit White jerseys and pants.

Bo Nix will not play , per head coach Sean Payton, which likely means most of Denver's starters will join the third-year quarterback as sideline spectators.

The preseason finale is all about the roster depth and settling the Broncos' position battles that have been waged since the start of training camp. There are some key players to watch , including a handful of draft picks who may not make the 53-man roster.

If you want to catch all the action, we've got everything you need to know. Let's get into how you can watch/stream or listen to Broncos-Vikings on Friday night.

Broncos vs. Vikings

Date : August 28

: August 28 Time : 7 pm MDT

: 7 pm MDT Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Local TV Channel: KUSA/Channel 9

Play-By-Play : Steve Levy

: Steve Levy Color Analyst : Ryan Harris

: Ryan Harris Sideline : Cynthia Frelund

: Cynthia Frelund Sideline: Scottie Grange

National TV Channel: NFL Network

Check your listings to confirm Broncos-Vikings will be broadcast in your market.

Local Stream: KUSA/9NEWS App

This game can be streamed on the 9NEWS app, but you must be located within the local 9NEWS viewing area. VPNs are mighty helpful for those out of market.

To stream Broncos-Vikings on NFL+, you must have an active (paid) subscription.

Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM

Play-By-Play : Dave Logan

: Dave Logan Color Analyst : Rick Lewis

: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM

Don't miss our last preseason matchup tomorrow! 📺



How to watch, listen and stream #MINvsDEN » https://t.co/KipiBiHPai pic.twitter.com/WLk8oA7tNm — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2026

Position Battles to Watch

Quarterback

Who wins the QB2 job, Jarrett Stidham or Sam Ehlinger? Payton said earlier this week that he hasn't made a decision yet, so it's still winnable, even if Stidham is the favorite.

Running Back

The top three are set, but Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Cody Schrader have one more chance to audition for the 53-man roster. The Broncos might choose to keep only three true running backs, plus a fullback, so if this trio wants to force the team to carry four, it's carpe diem.

Tight End

Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, the two rookies, have put pressure on veterans Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull. Which two tight ends make the cut after Evan Engram and Adam Trautman?

Offensive Tackle

Frank Crum has been terrible , while Matt Peart has inside/outside versatility and a lot more NFL experience. Plus, undrafted rookie Tyler Miller has been surprisingly good thus far.

Inside Linebacker

After Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, who makes the team? Right now, I'd give the edge to Karene Reid and rookie Red Murdock, but Jordan Turner and Taurean York will have something to say about it.

Safety

With Taylor Rapp being released, the Broncos will look to fill two more safety spots behind Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, and Devon Key. Will JL Skinner and Tycen Anderson step up, or will it be one of the rookies — Miles Scott and Parker Robertson — who answer the bell?

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