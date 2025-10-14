10 Things We Learned About Broncos' Week 6 Squeaker vs. Jets
The Denver Broncos' trip to jolly old England in Week 6 was filled with a few not-so-jovial moments. Sean Payton's squad improved to 4-2 with a victory over the New York Jets, but it was the furthest thing from the prettiest win.
Here are 10 things we learned about the Broncos' 13-11 squeaker against the Jets:
Thank Goodness for the Defense
Broncos head coach Sean Payton owes his game check to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for saving his hide at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If it weren't for Denver's dominant defense, which held New York's offense to -10 passing yards, they likely would've suffered one of the worst losses in recent memory.
What Gives, Sean?
This was the most baffling game we've seen from Payton as Broncos play-caller. The fullback dive on 3rd-and-long. The play-action shotgun from the end zone. The, at times, unwillingness to let quarterback Bo Nix throw the ball. Truth be told, it looked no different than when Nathaniel Hackett was wearing the headset — and that's disturbing.
The Galaxy-Braining Continues
It's been said countless times and bears repeating: Payton must stop trying to be the smartest person in the room — because he tends to outsmart himself. Activating third-string running back Jaleel McLaughlin and seemingly force-feeding him touches exemplified this.
Responsibility Falls at His Feet
No, Payton wasn't the only culprit for this uninspiring win, but the continued penalties? The lack of offensive cohesion/identity? The mere fact that Matt Peart started at left guard? The buck stops with the second-highest-paid coach in the NFL.
Bo was OK
For his part, Nix played pretty well overall versus a tough Jets defense. Nothing mind-blowing, but nothing dreadful. He was absolutely dealing early in the game before the offense got off-script. Wish they'd let Bo use his legs more often.
Step It Up, Troy
Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin has the tools to be a hell of an NFL pass-catcher, but the inconsistencies — the drops, fumbles, etc. — are growing tiresome. He has a big role as Denver's WR2 and must be more dependable for Nix. The physical talent is undeniably off the charts.
Special Teams Isn't So Special
Another thing many are growing wary of is Darren Rizzi as the Broncos' special teams coordinator. That isn't to say Rizzi should be fired, but he's been no better (even arguably worse) than the man he replaced. Good thing he's buddies with Payton.
OLBs Get Their Flowers
Broncos Pro Bowler and current NFL sack leader Nik Bonitto is (going to be) the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year. Fellow OLB Jonathon Cooper is the league's most underrated pass-rusher. That is all.
Engram Sighting!
Among the biggest moments nobody's talking about? Tight end Evan Engram's tough 12-yard grab on Denver's fourth-quarter field goal drive, which moved the chains and allowed them to build some momentum. The Broncos desperately could use a contested-catch merchant at the position. More Engram, please.
The Realistic Takeaway
A win's a win in this business, and you apologize for none of them. However, whether it was due to the London trip or possibly underestimating the winless Jets, the Broncos have much to clean up if they want to claim the AFC West. And it starts with #CoachingCoachingCoaching.