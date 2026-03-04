4 Tempting Free Agents Broncos Must Pass On

After a narrow defeat in the AFC championship game, the Denver Broncos will look to bolster their roster this offseason to not only make it back to the championship round but also secure a Lombardi Trophy.

There are a plethora of free agents who could immediately raise the floor of Denver’s roster and leave them more wiggle room heading into the 2026 draft. The Broncos will have $25-plus million in cap space to work with in free agency, per Over The Cap , and must spend wisely, avoiding the pitfalls of overpaying for average-to-good talent or putting all their chips in for one premium player.

With money and talent available in mind, let's break down some key free-agent options the Broncos should avoid.

This selection is based purely on the asking price, as Lloyd is reportedly seeking around $20M per year, which is absurd despite his production. The Broncos are rumored to be interested in re-signing linebackers Alex Singleton and/or Justin Strnad to play alongside Dre Greenlaw, and either will be much cheaper than Lloyd.

This year’s draft class has major depth at linebacker as well, so Denver will likely opt to go the draft-and-develop route rather than make a gigantic splash at that position.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) defends during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It may seem wild to place the reigning Super Bowl MVP on this list, but Walker isn’t the best running back option for the Broncos in free agency. He is going to command $10M-plus per year and will be coveted by several other running back-hungry teams.

Walker has also dealt with lingering foot issues since 2024, raising questions about his durability, and his receiving chops aren't reliable. Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier is a much more suitable option when you take into account durability, ball security, and tread left on his tires (145 fewer carries).

Allgeier is also reportedly seeking a three-year, $22M deal ($7.3M per year), making him a cheaper option as well.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) attempts to tackle New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Head coach Sean Payton has brought in many former New Orleans Saints to round out the Broncos' roster, but Hill would be a bridge too far. Hill will be 36 to start the 2026 season and has not been the offensive weapon that he was in years past, posting 205 total yards and a lone touchdown last season.

The Broncos need playmakers at every skill position, but bringing in Hill to try and spark the offense would be like striking a match in a monsoon. If the Broncos want a Hill-type quarterback/offensive weapon, then they should take a long look at Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who is 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, and ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Green has great overall athleticism.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Broncos lack explosiveness from their pass catchers, and while Hill is a big name, he’s no longer the game breaker he once was. Hill is 32 and coming off an ACL tear, which is huge for a receiver at his age who relies on speed and explosiveness to win.

In addition to his age and injury concerns, Hill is a character concern who gets himself into trouble off the field consistently and could be a bad influence on young receivers like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. In 2026, Hill's name is bigger than the player on the field, and the Broncos would be wise to look for younger receivers through the draft and free agency.

The Verdict

Spending big in free agency is a great way to get a team in the headlines, but when it comes to building a team, filling out a roster with role players and bargains is the way to go, and has been the strategy the Broncos have deployed for the past few years.

The Broncos would be wise to avoid big-ticket free agents and nostalgia acts to focus on solid players to fill out the roster and maximize their flexibility in the draft.