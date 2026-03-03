Kenneth Walker III was one of the most frustrating running backs in fantasy football for most of last season, as he worked in a backfield committee with Zach Charbonnet. He did finish strong, however, as Charbonnet went down with a torn ACL in the postseason. That opened the door for Walker to play a featured role, and he shined statistically, earning Super Bowl MVP in Seattle’s win over the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks haven't place the franchise tag on Walker, which allows him to test the free-agent market while his NFL stock is at an all-time high. While landing back in the Great Northwest is still possible, Walker will see plenty of interest around the league … especially with the rookie crop of backs that lacks depth.

So, let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Walker’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: KENNETH WALKER III

Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both slated to become free agents, so the Chiefs are in need at the running back position. Enter Walker, who is in the prime of his career and would be the new featured back in head coach Andy Reid’s offense. With Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack keeping defenses honest, Walker would have plenty of room to run with little competition for touches. This sort of scenario would jump Walker’s fantasy value to that of a potential top-24 pick in drafts.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will release or trade Aaron Jones Sr., leaving Jordan Mason as the lone startable running back on the roster. If the team decides to make a run at Walker, he would instantly be the new top runner, with Mason mixing in as a complement. Head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense can be very running back-friendly, so Walker could push for RB1 value. Minnesota is way over the salary cap, but if they can somehow still sign Walker this offseason, it would be a boon for fantasy fans.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints are in salary cap hell, so this might not be a realistic move. However, Alvin Kamara is no lock to return (he missed part of last season due to injuries, and he’ll be 31 in July). Plus, the team could save $8.5 million if he’s released after June 1. That would open a spot for a new back, and Walker would be fun to watch in head coach Kellen Moore’s offense. Drafting Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love with the fifth pick is more cost-effective, but Walker in the bayou would be a fantasy win.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks didn’t tag Walker, but that doesn’t mean he won’t return to the team under a new contract. With Charbonnet unlikely to play much of the 2026 regular season, coming off an ACL tear, Walker would be in line to play a bigger role than he did as a committee back last year. He’s also coming off winning the Super Bowl MVP award, so Seattle and its fans would certainly welcome him back with open arms. If Walker remained in the Great Northwest, he would be a top 30 pick in fantasy drafts.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders' backfield will look a whole lot different next season, as Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RFA) are all free agents. I’m no longer buying into Jacory Croskey-Merritt as an NFL starter, either, so I expect Washington to make a backfield splash. With plenty of money to spend under the cap, they’re in a good position to make a legitimate run at Walker this offseason. Love could also be an option if he falls to No. 7 in the draft, but Walker could be a great fantasy pivot.

