Broncos’ LB Outlook: What Free Agency Will (and Won’t) Deliver

While the Denver Broncos may focus mainly on offense in free agency, there is one position they will likely address on defense: linebacker.

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are both about to become unrestricted free agents. Drew Sanders has missed a lot of games because of injuries, and Dre Greenlaw missed many games, too. Karene Reid was good on special teams but didn't play a lot of defensive snaps.

The Broncos are likely to draft a linebacker at some point, but they will need to do more than that. The Broncos need to find a linebacker in free agency, and the good news is that there are quite a few players at the position who should be available.

But what does the free-agent field look like, and what can we expect from the Broncos? Let's examine the free-agent field first.

The Top Player

Devin Lloyd is clearly the top linebacker set to hit unrestricted free agency. He is a good all-around player but he's likely looking for a contract that puts him in the top five for salary.

Lloyd would be the dream signing, but are the Broncos willing to spend top-five money on the position? That's not a given. While it would be nice to sign Lloyd, fans shouldn't put all their chips on that happening.

LBs Strong in Run Defense

Some of the linebackers are better in run defense than they are in pass coverage. While coverage is important, one shouldn't overlook the value of a good run defender.

Nakobe Dean, Leo Chanel, and Kaden Elliss are the top three linebackers who excel in run defense. While the three aren't great at pass coverage, they aren't bad, either.

Additionally, Chanel is somebody who might be useful as a blitzer. He would be the best option among these three, but one shouldn't discount what Dean and Elliss can bring to the table.

LBs Better in Pass Coverage

Other linebackers do better in coverage than run defense, but coverage is certainly an area that has been a concern for the Broncos at times.

Devin Bush, Quay Walker, and Quincy Williams all fit this category. And while pass coverage is their stronger suit, they aren't bad in run defense.

Bush is coming off a good season, while Walker has steadily improved. Williams has been a reliable player, though he's older than the other two. Bush might draw more interest, but one shouldn't sleep on Walker.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Older Veterans

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts after a tackle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There will be some linebackers fans recognize by name, but they aren't the first options to consider. All of them are older than Singleton and are, at best, options to hold down the fort for a season.

There will be those who talk up Demario Davis, Lavonte David and Bobby Wagner for one reason or another. All three did well in 2025, but there's no telling how much they have left in the tank.

It's best to consider such veterans as a last resort, rather than the first option. Even so, if the Broncos have no choice but to go with a one-year stopgap, they're better off re-signing Singleton.

The Takeaway

The Broncos won't have to sign an aging veteran because there are plenty of players available, and they stand a good chance of signing a younger player.

While one can't rule out Lloyd, it's less likely the Broncos sign him. They may instead look to players like Chanel, Dean, and Elliss, who can provide what Singleton has for the past couple of seasons but are younger and a bit better in pass coverage.

Bush, Walker, and Williams may remain on the Broncos' radar, though, if they decide it's better to get an upgrade in pass coverage. That could be particularly true if you think somebody like Reid could become a good run defender for the rotation.

But it wouldn't surprise me if the Broncos focus on run defense first, at least in free agency, then plan to draft a linebacker whose strength is coverage and can be developed to eventually replace Greenlaw. From there, the Broncos can look at players already under contract to provide depth and special teams help.

The Broncos won't necessarily rule out bringing back Singleton, though if they did, it might not happen until after the draft. Strnad, though, may be gone because he wants to be a starter, and that won't be guaranteed in Denver.

All of this is to say that, while the offense will get a lot of attention, expect linebacker to be a position the Broncos address in free agency this offseason.