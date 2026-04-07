The NFL draft is only a couple of weeks out, which means the Denver Broncos will be locked in meetings to finalize their big board and overall strategy. With seven selections , the Broncos are still in decent shape after the Jaylen Waddle trade cost them their first and third-round picks.

The focus will land squarely on Denver's first pick this year: No. 62 overall in Round 2. Much like Nik Bonitto in 2022 and Marvin Mims Jr. in 2023, the Broncos' second-rounder will be their first pick of the 2026 draft, and they've got to make it count, just like those two players.

Under GM George Paton, the Broncos have had success finding starters and even All-Pros in the second round. This time around should be no different, although the stakes are a bit lower.

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With a balanced and deep roster, the Broncos have set themselves up with no immediate needs entering the draft. That doesn't mean they shouldn't be looking for players who could start on day one, though. Quality players are quality players.

After pick 62, the Broncos won't go on the clock until No. 108 in the fourth round — unless Paton trades up. He's proven to be quite active when draft day rolls around, so be prepared for anything.

The Broncos could be only a one or two pieces away from getting over the Super Bowl hump, so let's talk about five prospects who could be relied upon to start right away, even though Denver wouldn't likely expect any of them to do so. Most of these prospects would be second-round targets, although that might be a bit early for one of these guys.

Jacob Rodriguez. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rodriguez would be the dream at No. 62 overall, but there's a good chance he'll be gone by then. So why list him here, Jensen, you ask? Because the Broncos could move up if they fell in love with the right prospect.

Rodriguez is a do-it-all linebacker who could start right away, although, if he did land in Denver, he'd initially be plugged in behind Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. Rodriguez would step in as the third linebacker, a role that typically sees a lot of time in Vance Joseph's defense, and give Denver an in-place successor to Singleton, who enters his age-33 season.

Oscar Delp. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Broncos have not added to their tight end room this offseason, despite it being a major vulnerability last season. They did bring back Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins, but even with Evan Engram in the fold, Denver's tight-end room was a bottom-five unit in the NFL.

That could change if Engram makes a bigger impact in his second year with the Broncos, but what this team really needs is an upgrade at the Y; they need a tight end who can thrive as much in-line as he does as a receiver. That's supposed to be Trautman's gig, but no matter how much the Broncos boast about his blocking, the tape says differently.

Delp would offer great versatility both in-line and as a receiver. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the Georgia pro day, after not running at the Combine because of a foot injury that was discovered in Indy.

Georgia's tight ends coach, Todd Hartley, fully believes in Delp as a blocker. Hartley said that Delp is one of the best run-game tight ends he's ever coached.

The Broncos could use a player like Delp. He wouldn't be asked to start right away, but he probably could, and he'd definitely upgrade Trautman, though as a rookie, he'd still have a lot to learn.

A.J. Haulcy. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Haulcy is expected to go right in that area the Broncos are picking in Round 2. The Broncos could have more immediate needs at safety than first meets the eye, as Brandon Jones is returning from a season-ending injury and enters a contract year, while Devon Key steps into P.J. Locke's former role as the No. 3.

Jones will likely be fine health-wise, but after 2026, the Broncos need a reliable option to pair with Talanoa Hufanga. Haulcy could be that guy.

Haulcy is physical and he has a sky-high football IQ . Considering what he brings as a box safety, some might wonder whether he'd be the ideal guy to pair with Hufanga, but Haulcy brings much more to the table and that potential could be maximized by NFL coaching.

If the Broncos had to rely on Haulcy as a rookie, I'd be confident he would answer the bell.

Jadarian Price. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Price could be out of Denver's reach. Expected to be the second running back off the board, after his Notre Dame backfield mate, Jeremiyah Love, it's likely that Denver would have to trade up to land Price.

Considering how the Broncos just spent a second-rounder on RJ Harvey last year and invested $8 million guaranteed in J.K. Dobbins, it's unlikely they'd trade up for Price. However, the draft is unpredictable, and Price could fall, especially with concerns about his fumbling issues mounting.

If Price were to drop to No. 62, man, it would be a shock if the Broncos passed on him. Do they 'need' him per se? Maybe not, but the second Dobbins goes down, the Broncos would be thanking their lucky stars that they have Price.

Price is going to be a big-time playmaker in the NFL. He has fumbling concerns, but the right NFL staff can coach that out of him to a degree. He'd be a great guy to pair with Dobbins and Harvey, and the perfect back to take over on first and second down in the even of another unfortunate Dobbins injury.

File Price under "it's better to have and not need than to need and not have."

Caleb Banks. | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of all the players I've listed here today, Banks may be the least likely one to be there at No. 62. However, I've seen plenty of mocks with him dropping late into Round 2.

If Banks even gets close to 62, the Broncos would be wise to make a move to land him. Defensive line is a premium position that would take precedence over the four other players I mentioned above, and the Broncos have needs there.

Again, not dire, pressing, super-immediate needs, but with John Franklin-Myers gone, the Broncos need a better plan than Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones. Jones was Denver's third-rounder last year, but he saw fewer than 60 snaps on defense as he red-shirted his rookie season.

There's a chance Jones could turn a major corner this summer, and Uwazurike proved to be one heck of a rotational player upfront, but that's where he belongs. Banks would take some time to develop, just like all interior defenders, but he could offer some day-one impact, way more so than Jones was able to, who, again, was red-shirted last year.