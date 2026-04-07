The One Position the Broncos Still Haven’t Fixed

The Denver Broncos fielded one of the worst tight end rooms in the NFL last year. The Broncos' top tight end, Evan Engram, may have finished third on the team in receiving, but he only scored one touchdown (in Week 5).

And yet, the Broncos have done nothing this offseason to improve the room. In fact, they've only doubled down, re-signing Adam Trautman (to a three-year extension ), Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins.

For those of you saying, 'Hey, don't forget about Caleb Lohner," if the Broncos believed he truly factored into the 2026 picture, why did they re-sign all of three of their free-agent tight ends? Lohner is a flyer, nothing more, and if he pans out, it'll be a bonus, but the team obviously isn't counting on it.

It's All About the Draft Now

With the major waves of free agency officially in the books, the Broncos still haven't fixed the tight end position. However, there is hope: the NFL draft.

With seven selections in the draft later this month, the Broncos could invest in the tight end position. I wouldn't expect them to use their first pick — No. 62 overall — on a tight end, but from the fourth round on, it should be on the table.

After No. 62, the Broncos aren't on the clock again until No. 108 (Round 4). Three picks later, they're up again with No. 111. A few names to monitor in that area of the draft:

Oscar Delp | Georgia

Sam Roush | Stanford

Eli Raridon | Notre Dame

There will be other options in Round 4, but none that offer much blocking upside out of the gates. A little later in the draft, there will be Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher and Ohio State's Will Kacmarek, both of whom could offer day-one blocking upside while the Broncos work to develop their pass-catching ability.

Oscar Delp. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Running it Back, But There is Hope

If the Broncos had to play a game tomorrow, it would be the same cast of characters from last season. The only reason fans could hope to expect anything different than what we saw last season from Denver's tight ends is the promotion of Davis Webb to offensive coordinator.

Webb is the new primary play-caller, taking over the call sheet from head coach Sean Payton. Quarterback Bo Nix has been phenomenal through his first two years, but he has shied away from targeting the middle of the field and the seams, which hurts the potential for tight-end production.

However, Webb taking over as the play-caller could change things up. It's still Payton's offense that Webb will be calling, but he could curate it in a way on gameday that could feature the tight ends more. Beyond that, it would take a mighty change of heart on the part of Nix to begin looking for his tight ends more in the Broncos' passing progressions.

The Takeaway

I have a feeling the Broncos aren't done at tight end. They'll draft at least one (maybe even two), but expecting a rookie to have instant impact isn't all that realistic.

Still, just because the Broncos haven't "fixed" the tight end position for the long term doesn't mean they'll completely neglect it this offseason. The draft will be here on April 23, and by the end of that weekend, we'll have a better feel for where this position stands moving forward.