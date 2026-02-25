5 Free-Agent Guards to Upgrade Broncos' O-Line

There's a chance the Denver Broncos move on from veteran left guard Ben Powers, but even if they don't, they could use adding a guard for additional depth. The Broncos do have Alex Palczewski, a restricted free agent, and Nick Gargiulo, who's working back from injury, but both could use competition.

Denver should keep Powers, for now, and let him compete for a starting job. If Powers doesn't prove to be the best option for the starting left guard spot by the end of August, then cut or trade him.

However, there are plenty of veteran options Denver could consider in the free-agent class, including the five we're going to talk about today. However, all five of these options would make the most sense if the Broncos were to cut Powers and are looking replacement.

Joel Bitonio | Cleveland Browns

There was a lot of speculation that Denver should try to trade for Bitonio after losing Powers to a Week 5 biceps injury. Even though Bitonio is nearing the end of his career, he's still a good guard option, and could be willing to take less or even potentially a backup role for a team that is competitive.

Bitonio has played nearly 12,000 snaps in his career, with all but 154 snaps at left guard, and that makes for a natural fill. Despite being in the NFL for as long as he has, he's coming off a good 2025 season and still looks like he has a year or two left at a high level.

Wyatt Teller | Cleveland Browns

Teller was Bitonio's counterpart at right guard, which means he would have to flip to left guard, or Quinn Meinerz would (unlikely), and either way could lead to issues. It's easier for a guard to flip sides than a tackle, and not everyone can do it, so that's the risk here.

While Teller was one of the best guards in the NFL about five or six years ago, his play has fallen over the last two years, which could lead to a decline in his cost. If he can flip sides, which would be better than flipping Meinerz, he could add good competition to start.

Isaac Seumalo | Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Seumalo is still one of the better left guards in the NFL and would be an upgrade over Powers. If the Broncos part ways with Powers, they should make a good push for Seumalo.

Seumalo would help the downhill run game, but he isn’t quite the pulling guard Powers is, which is Powers's best attribute. They also have similar issues in pass protection, though Seumalo is a little more consistent.

It could be tough to take the risk here, especially with the potential cost of Seumalo being too great for the slight upgrade he would be.

David Edwards | Buffalo Bills

Edwards is coming off one of the best years of his career with the Bills, and will likely look to capitalize on it with a starting job and a big contract. He's good in pass protection, but may not be an upgrade over Powers, especially as a run blocker, where both players struggle.

That is what makes moving on from Powers tough: even though he isn’t exactly worth his deal, potential replacements could cost more and not be a significant enough upgrade to justify the cost. With Edwards, you also have to question his height and pad level, which could create throwing lane issues with Bo Nix.

Ed Ingram | Houston Texans

After struggling with the Minnesota Vikings, Ingram put together a great season with the Texans after being traded to Houston. He still has issues in pass protection, but he has become a great run blocker at the NFL level.

Denver would face the same problem it would with Teller, as Ingram has exclusively been a right guard in the NFL. He could also be looking to capitalize on a big contract, and that raises questions.

Would Ingram be enough of an upgrade to cut Powers and take a shot on the newcomer being able to flip sides? It doesn’t look like it.

The Takeaway

The Broncos could part ways with Powers, but when looking at the free-agent market, they would be better off keeping him. There is a lot of risk with this free-agent group of guards, and none of them are a clear upgrade over Powers to justify eating the dead money cost and take the risk on a new signing that might be an upgrade.

The draft would be a better path to finding a Powers replacement, either this season or next.

“You always have to look at your offensive and defensive lines, especially the offensive line. What is the age? You don’t want to age at the same time," Broncos GM George Paton said on Tuesday from the NFL Combine. "I think you always have to feed the offensive lines and defensive lines to sustain success in this league. We’ll continue to do that, regardless of how good our offensive line is.”