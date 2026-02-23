7 NFL Combine Questions That Will Shape the Broncos' Draft Board

The NFL Combine is here, and it's the one chance for the 319 players invited to show out in front of all 32 teams. Teams use the Combine to help shape their draft board with information from drills, measurements, athletic testing, and, even more importantly, interviews and medical checks.

Ever since Sean Payton became the head coach of the Denver Broncos, there haven’t been any obvious trends set when it comes to the Combine , but that can be a good thing. The Broncos still use the Combine to shape their board, and these seven questions could help them do it.

How Loud is Davis Webb's Voice as OC?

Payton decided to make the change from longtime friend and yes-man Joe Lombardi to keep Webb in Denver. While the offensive scheme will remain Payton's, a fresh voice at offensive coordinator could bring changes to the approach the Broncos are looking for to help their offense.

Whether Webb is calling plays or not, his point of view could lead to some differences with what the Broncos could be looking for at running back, tight end, or even wide receiver. Instead of Payton's prototypes at those positions, Webb could have a voice that pushes back and seeks different prospects than Payton.

This could be the case either way, but it's far more likely if Webb is the play-caller, where he could have more freedom with the scheme.

Do Multiple DL Stand out as John Franklin-Myers Replacements?

The Broncos had no contract talks with Franklin-Myers during the season, and the free-agent group isn’t great at replacing that kind of player. While the interior defensive line class is strong, it's propped up by a historically strong group of nose tackles and not many Franklin-Myers archetypes.

There are a few guys in the draft who could be that guy, including Christen Miller out of Georgia, Peter Woods out of Clemson, Zane Durant out of Penn State, and Gracen Holten out of Oklahoma, among others.

If any of them stand out, it could have a major impact on the Broncos' board, as they need to add someone to help ease the loss of Franklin-Myers. If they don’t, it could push Denver to circle back and make a late push to retain the veteran.

How Do the TEs Test & Measure Out?

The Broncos need to add to the tight end room, and many think this is a good class, but it is a class of receiving tight ends more than anything. Players like Oscar Delp out of Georgia, Sam Roush out of Stanford, Riley Nowakowski out of Indiana, and even Kenyon Sadiq, the top tight end out of Oregon, could be in-line options for Denver, but they all have concerns about their chances of holding up in that area.

Delp, Roush, and Nowakowski will have eyes on their overall length, which could lead to issues sustaining blocks at the NFL level. Roush, who was at the Senior Bowl, measures with 31-inch arms, which would be the fourth-shortest arms at the Combine for a tight end since 2010, and Delp is said to be somewhere around there.

Nowakowski is a little on the shorter side and could have concerns, and Sadiq will have to answer questions with blocking drills.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Do Any RBs Blow the Roof off the Stadium?

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Not only can this question affect the Broncos' draft board, but it can also impact their free-agent plans. There is no bigger need on this team than getting a reliable No. 1 back with no extensive injury history to improve their run game, with RJ Harvey hopefully developing at the second spot.

This isn’t a great running back class, with questions about whether there is another back worth a top-75 pick outside of Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame. If multiple backs blow the roof off the stadium, though, it could have the biggest effect on the Broncos' board with those backs shooting up the boards some, and could see Denver decide to save money and not spend big on a free agent, and instead go with a cheaper veteran and then turn to the draft.

Does the LB Class Measure & Test Out Well Enough?

Denver currently has two of its top three linebackers from last season set to hit the open market. Not only do the Broncos need to replace them, but they also need to add more reliable depth.

With the free-agent market blowing up for linebackers, it's unrealistic to expect to get both replacements in free agency and still manage to upgrade depth. Thankfully, this is a good linebacker class. However, there are many concerns about length and athleticism in this class, and only so much football IQ and instincts can cover up.

Multiple linebackers have concerns about all of those. Jacob Rodriguez, out of Texas Tech, is one of those with questions in all three areas, including coverage. Anthony Hill Jr., out of Texas, has questions about the instincts. CJ Allen, out of Georgia, has length and overall athleticism, Josiah Trotter has length and coverage instincts, Jake Golday out of Cincinnati has athletic concerns, just to go over a few of this strong class.

How Do Some WRs Check Out Medically?

The Broncos are said to be looking for wide receiver help, and there are a few receivers who could be options for Denver, fully depending on the medicals, with two standing out more than others. Jordyn Tyson, out of Arizona State, is one of the top five receivers, but concerns over his knee could see him fall if he doesn’t check out medically, and Chris Bell , out of Louisville, had a late-season ending injury that puts 2026 into question.

Tyson could fall if red flags pop up over his knee, but if he checks out well enough for Denver, he could be an option if it scares off other teams. As for Bell, it’ll come down to how much time he will miss and any long-term concerns, but he is one of the best play-style fits for what the Broncos can use.

Do the IOL Players & Safetis Make Broncos Vets Expendable?

The Broncos have a decision to make about left guard Ben Powers and safety Brandon Jones, their contracts, and whether saving some money is worth it at this point. If players at safety and on the interior offensive line stand out at the NFL Combine, it could help the Broncos' decision-making with both.

Now, if enough players do stand out and get Denver to part ways with its veterans, then the team would have to make sure to get replacements. It would increase the Broncos' need to draft replacements for each player, even if they brought in cheap veterans to help, just in case they miss on a player in the draft.