7 Late Round QBs the Broncos Could Target for Depth

The Denver Broncos don’t need a quarterback, or at least a starter. However, a backup quarterback could be a different story, with teams reportedly showing strong interest in Jarrett Stidham . Even if Denver doesn’t move Stidham, he is in the final year of his deal, and the team could look to add a third quarterback to try to develop into a long-term backup behind Bo Nix.

First, though, some bad news: this is a terrible quarterback class, and finding one late is already difficult enough. Broncos head coach Sean Payton, offensive coordinator Davis Webb, and quarterbacks coach Logan Kilgore would have their work cut out for them to turn one of these guys into a quality backup.

There were only eight quarterbacks ranked from 101-250 on the Consensus Big Board, which was the range I was considering for the Broncos. The one left off was Diego Pavia out of Vanderbilt, who was the lowest of the eight quarterbacks and the one who makes the least sense with this system and coaching staff.

With that being said, let's examine the actual options Denver could consider from the mid to late rounds.

Carson Beck | Miami | Fourth-Round Projection

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Beck is probably not an option for Denver, as he could crack the top 100 for a team desperate enough for a quarterback. Even if he doesn’t, the fourth round is still early to get a backup quarterback who doesn’t need a lot of technical development.

Beck is a fine prospect, but there are some questions about his overall arm strength and the ability to drive the ball through tight windows. Those issues could keep him from being a starting quarterback, but there is enough to be a sound backup.

Taylen Green | Arkansas | Fourth/Fifth-Round Projection

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10) of Arkansas throws during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Green is more of a project and a bet on developing his ability to be a quarterback while leveraging his elite athleticism. He is the type of player who could have certain packages put in to try and capitalize on the athleticism he brings to the table. Still, you have to rein in the arm and improve the accuracy tremendously before he could be a viable quarterback option.

The elongated throwing motion also creates issues, not only with timing for his receivers, but it also opens the door to strip sacks. There are a lot of tools to work with, but a ton of time will need to be invested to develop him, and it may all be for naught.

Sawyer Robertson | Baylor | Fourth/Fifth-Round Projection

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is good athleticism to work with in Robertson, and he is a physical runner when he uses his legs, but his arm is limited. It is a good-enough arm for a backup job, capable of executing timing routes and using his athleticism to add with his legs.

Robertson doesn’t have the strength to chuck it downfield consistently, and tight-window throws are extra concerning. If he is on an offense that maximizes spacing and spreads defenses thin, he could end up being a solid enough backup.

Cole Payton | North Dakota State | Fifth/Sixth-Round Projection

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There has been some talk about Payton being something other than a quarterback in the NFL, with Taysom Hill often used as the comparison. You will also need your receivers to get used to the different spin on his passes, as he is a left-handed thrower.

Payton is a good athlete and a serious threat as a runner, and there is more than enough as a passer to work to develop. However, there are concerns about his lack of experience, and it often shows when it comes to his ability to read defenses.

Cade Klubnik | Clemson | Fifth/Sixth-Round Projection

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kubnik is a smart quarterback who can make quick reads and diagnoses, but he has a habit of overtrusting his physical ability, which leads to problems. The arm is good enough, but not great, and it's compounded by his tendency to consistently put too much on it.

Klubnik has the makings of a good coach, and you can handle that as a backup; he has enough to play in case of an emergency, though. Clean up his play under pressure, and get him to cut down on his attempts at forcing passes, and he could be a great backup.

Luke Altmyer | Illinois | Sixth-Round Projection

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Altmyer is another quarterback who has it all upstairs, but the physical traits don’t match. He is smart and can dissect defenses, but his arm strength is below NFL standards, and the nose of the ball dips even on some of the easier throws.

Adding to his arm issues, Altmyer has a bit of a wonky throwing motion and windup, which throws timing off, and the arm isn’t there to make up for it. He seems poised to hang around the NFL as a second or third quarterback for a while before turning to coaching.

Jalon Daniels | Kansas | Seventh-Round Projection

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East quarterback Jalon Daniels (15) throws the ball against the West during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Daniels is a serious risk-taker at heart, and there are multiple instances on tape of him trying to force a pass through a closed window. He is a compact player and a capable athlete, but not quite athletic enough to overcome some size concerns.

Daniels's arm is NFL caliber, able to make all the required throws, but he may not be the most accurate. He also shows good touch with his passes. He has a gunslinger mentality that would make Jay Cutler jealous.