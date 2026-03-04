The rumor mill continues churning about Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that multiple NFL teams have contacted the Broncos regarding a potential trade involving the veteran backup signal-caller, who's entering the final year of his contract.

"As the QB market plays out, trade targets remain in play for several teams. I’m told teams have reached out to the Broncos about backup Jarrett Stidham, whose lone start of the season came in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots," Russini wrote on X.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Signed in 2023, Stidham has made seven appearances (including two starts) for the Broncos, the latest of which came in relief of Bo Nix for the AFC Championship Game, when he completed 17-of-31 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a lost fumble in a snowy 10-7 defeat to New England.

“It was tough circumstances, Jarrett played [in]. He did his best. I'm thankful for him. He's a great vet," running back RJ Harvey said after the game. "It was just tough conditions. He's a leader in the locker room. Love being around him, and I'm glad I get to play with him.”

Stidham, 29, is due to collect $5.99 million in base salary and count $8 million against Denver's salary cap for the 2026 season, per Over The Cap. Trading him pre-June 1 would clear $6.5 million in cap room while leaving behind $1.5 million in dead money.

ESPN's Rich Cimini recently reported that the QB-needy New York Jets could explore Stidham's acquisition this offseason, reuniting him with former Broncos executive Darren Mougey (now the Jets' general manager).

"There's a sense that the Jets will look to add two veterans, steering away from overpriced big names and focusing on cost-effective backups/stop-gap starters -- players such as Tanner McKee, Spencer Rattler and Tyson Bagent. Another one to watch is Jarrett Stidham, who is under contract with the Denver Broncos. General manager Darren Mougey knows him from his time in Denver," Cimini wrote on March 1.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Broncos Must Set a Premium Price

Despite the speculation, the Broncos have yet to officially declare Stidham as being on the trade block, or even hinting at anything close to that. By and large, he's extremely well-liked in the Mile High City and has the support of the person who matters most: head coach Sean Payton.

In other words, Denver must be absolutely blown away by an offer to consider parting with the dependable reserve — especially since last season's third-string quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, is an impending unrestricted free agent.

The conversation should start with a third-round pick in exchange for Stidham's services.

If the Broncos get it, great. They created cap space and picked up top-end capital. If they don't, great. They'd still have Nix's trusty No. 2, and nothing of value was lost. It's truly a win-win.

The Broncos have the leverage in any of these discussions, not Stidham. That's an extremely important distinction.