An 8-Step Plan to Boost Broncos’ Free-Agency Flexibility

We've broken down a few decisions the Denver Broncos may need to make to create more cap space. We've highlighted Denver's restricted and exclusive rights free agents since the 2026 offseason began.

But what does it look like when we put the bulk of these moves together?

While the Broncos are projected to have about $28.9 million in cap space , they have the flexibility to gain more cap room without having to cut or trade away a lot of players.

One thing to keep in mind is that the top-51 cutoff rule is in effect for the offseason, meaning that only the top 51 hits will count toward the cap. Players on lower salaries won't count toward the cap, allowing teams to have a maximum of 90 players on the offseason roster.

I'm going to break down an example of how the Broncos can get themselves into a good cap position to make multiple moves in free agency, without having to do a lot of cuts or restructures. The Broncos can make a handful of such moves and still be in a good position with cap space after tending restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

Let's go over the steps in this example.

1. Cut OL Matt Peart

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Matt Peart (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Broncos have other offensive linemen who can fill out the depth. Therefore, it doesn't make sense to keep Peart on the roster.

Cutting Peart won't save the Broncos a lot of cap space, but every bit helps to allow the Broncos more room to sign other players.

By cutting Peart, the Broncos' cap space would increase from $28.9M to $32.1M.

2. Renegotiate TE Evan Engram's Contract

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) attempts to tackle during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While the Broncos could cut Engram to save $3.8M in cap space, they would still owe him $5M in fully guaranteed money unless somebody signs him to a contract with enough money to offset that.

The Broncos can still save $3M in cap and cash by renegotiating Engram's contract. By convering $3M of his base salary into incentives, in exchanging for raising his fully guarnateed salary, the Broncos can accomplish the same effect of cutting him while giving him a chance to earn that money back and have it apply to the 2027 cap if he does earn it.

Combined with the previous move, this would increase the Broncos' cap space from $32.1M to $35.1M.

3. Restructure S Talonoa Hufanga's Contract

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) under pressure from Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Broncos structured Hufanga's contract to allow them the flexibility of restructuring it if he proves himself each season. Thus, this should be an easy decision.

The maximum amount of base salary that can be restructured is $9.785M, so I went with $9M for the restructure. There is a $1M per-game roster bonus but we'll leave that alone.

By restructuring $9M of his base salary, the Broncos' cap space would increase from $35.1M to $42.3M.

4. Tender All Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) runs with the ball after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos have four exclusive rights free agents: OLB Dondrea Tillman, S Devon Key, DL Jordan Jackson, and RB Tyler Badie. These salaries are one-year deals that are not guaranteed.

Tendering all four is an easy decision, particularly with Tillman and Key. The four combined account for about $4M, but because of the top-51 cutoff rule, they will total much less than that as far as the cap hit goes.

The Broncos' cap space would now decrease from $42.3M to $41.5M, as a result of other players under contract falling under the top-51 cutoff.

5. Tender CB Ja'Quan McMillian at the Second-Round Level

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McMillian will be a restricted free agent, and it should be an easy decision to tender him at this level. The tender is projected to be about $5.8M.

It should be safe to tender McMillian at the second-round level because no team has ever signed an RFA receiving that tender to an offer sheet. While the Broncos could discuss an extension, it's not imperative.

Tendering McMillian reduces the Broncos' cap space from $41.5M to $36.6M.

6. Re-Sign OL Alex Palczewski to a One-Year, $2.5M Contract

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While I thought about tending Palczewski at the second-round level, that would mean pay him more than Peart was set to make. However, it would be good to give Palczewski more than the veteran minimum.

Thus, I would propose doubling the veteran minimum in a one-year deal for Palczewski. It keeps him around for another season but gives him a little more money as a way to reward him for his contributions in 2025.

This one-year deal would reduce the Broncos' cap space from $36.6M to $35.1M.

7. Re-Sign TE Nate Adkins & RB Jaleel McLaughlin at the Veteran Minimum

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Adkins and McLaughlin are also restricted free agents, but neither one is worth tendering. However, both can be retained on a one-year deal.

The one-year deals for these two should be for the minimum salary of $1.145M. Their combined cap hit will be about $2.3M, but with the top-51 cutoff rule in effect, the actual cap hit will be a bit less.

These deals would reduce the Broncos' cap space from $35.1M to $34.8M.

8. Restructure OG Quinn Meinerz's Contract & Add a Void Year

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) reacts toward Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Finally, we're going to restructure Meinerz's contract, because he's one of the players who is clearly part of the Broncos' long-term picture. In doing so, we'll add another void year for cap purposes.

Meinerz has a base salary of $16.85M with $14.85M fully guaranteed. I converted $12M of his salary into a signing bonus to give the Broncos a little more room to work with in free agency.

This would increase the Broncos' cap space from $34.8M to $44.4M.

The Takeaway

At this point, the Broncos would have more than enough cap space to acquire free agents — whether keeping their own or signing players from other teams — and to sign their draft picks. They could also trade for a player and convert that player's base salary into a signing bonus if necessary.

If the Broncos believe they need more cap room than nearly $45M, they could renegotiate LB Dre Greenlaw's base salary or restructure OLB Jonathon Cooper's salary. However, neither move is necessary to provide the Broncos with cap space.

We'll see what the Broncos actually do in free agency, but the above exercise gives fans an idea of how the Broncos can position themselves to further improve the team.

