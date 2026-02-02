5 Vets Broncos Could Approach About a Restructure to Free Up Cap Space

Since we went over the state of the Denver Broncos' salary cap , there have been a couple of developments that bear significance to the situation.

First, the NFL announced the projected base salary cap to grow to between $301.2 million and $305.7 million. That's good news for not just the Broncos but all NFL teams, as original projections from Over The Cap and other sites estimated it at about $295M.

The second is that the Broncos finalized their futures contract signings , bringing the total to 10. That puts the Broncos at 53 players and should give them about $27M in cap space at this time.

The Broncos can still create more cap space, though, as they have multiple players with at least two years left on their contracts and have fully guaranteed money due in 2026. These players are candidates for contract restructures.

A simple restructure converts base salary or a roster bonus into a signing bonus. The converted money is then pro-rated over the remaining years of the contract for cap purposes, with void years added in some cases.

Restructures are only utilized on players who do not have option bonuses in their contracts. In such cases, the option bonus is treated as a signing bonus and pro-rated over the remaining contract years, thus it's the same effect as a restructure.

Restructures should be used sparingly, but if used properly, they can help a team fit more players under the cap. Restructures are best done with players who performed well the previous season and are expected to be around for at least a couple more years.

Let's examine the Broncos who would be restructure candidates and whether it makes sense to do so.

Quinn Meinerz | OG

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Meinerz originally received an $11.5M signing bonus in the contract extension he signed in 2024 and had an option bonus for 2025 that was exercised. He has three years remaining on his deal.

Meinerz has $14.6M in base salary that is fully guaranteed. He has one void year in 2029 for cap purposes, but the Broncos could add another void year for such a purpose if they do a restructure.

Although Meinerz wasn't always at his best from week to week, his overall play showed he should be part of the long-term plan. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Verdict: Restructure his deal and add another void year. Converting about $12M of his base salary into a signing bonus would give the Broncos $10M in cap space.

Talanoa Hufanga | S

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hufanga came with some risk when the Broncos signed him in free agency last offseason. He had torn his ACL during the 2023 season and missed some time in 2024 with torn ligaments in his wrist.

The Broncos gave him a three-year deal with a $7.5M signing bonus and $11M fully guaranteed for 2026. They added five void years for cap purposes but only used two of them for the signing bonus he got in 2025.

Hufanga wasn't always at his best, but he had a positive impact overall. Given that his contract includes multiple void years built in, it's not hard to see that the Broncos crafted this contract so it could be restructured if necessary.

Verdict: Restructure his deal. The Broncos can gain $7M in cap space by converting $9M of his base salary into a signing bonus. Combined with Meinerz, the Broncos could increase their available cap from $27M to $44M.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cooper got a $6M signing bonus in an extension he signed during the 2024 season. The Broncos converted some of his base salary into a signing bonus during the 2025 offseason.

The former seventh-round pick has $12M in fully guaranteed salary due this season. He was good as a pass rusher but his run defense wasn't as good as it has been in the past.

Cooper has two more years left in his deal after 2026 and a void year in 2029. If the Broncos desire more cap space, they could look at another restructure, though.

Verdict: Restructure with an added void year if necessary. In this case, the Broncos don't have to rework his deal, but if they find themselves needing more space, they have the option with Cooper.

D.J. Jones | DL

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos brought back Jones on a three-year, $39M contract during the 2025 offseason. They gave him an $8M signing bonus, and he has $13M in guaranteed salary due for 2026.

Jones has been a good run defender but has not offered much in the pass rush. But he's one of several players who is considered a good infleunce on the locker room and he knows the system well.

Jones will be 31 years old this coming season, though, and the Broncos probably want to avoid restructuring his deal if they can help it.

Verdict: Avoid a restructure. The Broncos would then be able to get out of his contract without too much trouble in 2027 or, if he stays in 2027, they would have minimal dead money when his contract voids in 2028.

Mike McGlinchey | OT

October 19, 2025: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) sets to block in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

McGlinchey signed a five-year deal back in 2023 and has shown improvement with each season. He no longer has any guaranteed money left in his deal, though.

While it's possible for the Broncos to get out of his contract, that probably won't happen this season. McGlinchey played at a level that justifies keeping him for 2026.

But while he has two years left and a restructure would help the Broncos' cap situation, they need to avoid one here. McGlinchey will return for 2026, but the Broncos need flexibility to get out of the deal in 2027 if his play declines.

Verdict: Avoid a restructure. As with Jones, the Broncos don't need to touch McGlinchey's contract for cap space, and if he does play out his deal, the team would have just a small amount of dead money when his deal voids in 2028.

