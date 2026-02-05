Jim Leonhard’s Take on Broncos’ Controversial INT May Surprise Bills Fans

Jim Leonhard might be the new Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator , but he's still going to bat for the Denver Broncos. At least, for now.

During Leonhard's introductory press conference in Buffalo, he was asked about the controversial play in the AFC divisional round that saw Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian pick off a Josh Allen pass, plucking the ball out of Brandin Cooks's grasp as the two rolled to the ground. It was called an interception on the field and upheld upon further review.

Obviously, Broncos fans — and most objective NFL observers — viewed it as the right call. Bills Mafia, however, saw it as highway thievery that robbed Buffalo of a chance to advance to the AFC championship game.

Was it a catch, though, Coach Leonhard?

"It was not. We caught it. Denver caught it that time," Leonhard said . "I'll have a different opinion here very soon, once this season... to me, it's still the 2025 season. The Super Bowl hasn't been played yet, so I have to have a little bit of loyalty there. But ask me in another week, and I'll give you a different answer."

The Possessive 'We'

Leonhard seemed a little uncomfortable about halfway through his response. His first take, and the use of the possessive "we" to include himself with the Broncos, is likely his true opinion.

Recognizing the PR aspect of the situation, though, Leonhard walked it back, giving himself a little window to maneuver out, knowing he won't be seeing the media corps again anytime soon. "Ask me in another week." Sure, Coach.

Leonhard's Education at Sean Payton U

Leonhard also talked about what he learned as a two-year member of Sean Payton's staff working under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Leonhard absolutely gushed about his time with the Broncos.

"It was a great opportunity to be around a Hall-of-Fame-level coach in Sean Payton. To see the organization, the communication, how he handles the draft, free agency, the season, the week-to-week ups and downs," Leonhard said. "Any time you get a chance to sit back and learn from somebody who's done it and has a process in everything he does, you learn a lot from that. Vance Joseph, being a veteran defensive coordinator in this league, and being able to work hand-in-hand with him for two years, and just see how he attacks problems, how he communicates with the team and the players. Just weekly how we game-planned to put our players in the best position week in and week out."

Leonhard's metoric rise from being a position coach to defensive coordinator, rapid though it was, may have deprived him of some crucial opportunities to learn. Taking a position coaching job in Denver gave him the chance to sit back and learn some of the things that were missing from his repetoire.

"That was a big step for me. I coached for one year (at the University of Wisconsin), and then I was a defensive coordinator, so I skipped a lot of steps in the process," Leonhard said. "To able to take a step back and be in more of a supporting role, have a voice and have a lot of influence on things we did, but at the same time, be able to step back, not call plays on Sunday, support the defensive coordinator, support the head coach, coach that position group, that was a huge thing for me in transitioning from college to the NFL. It'll definitely be a huge influence on how we build it (in Buffalo) because I think we did it the right way. We empowered the coaches—both of those two I mentioned —they empower coaches to have a voice, to have their opinions. Those are definitely things I'm going to continue forward with."

The Broncos tried to hold onto Leonhard, but when Joseph didn't get a head-coaching gig this time around, Payton had to let his secondary coach and assistant depart in the best interest of his career path. It'll take some time for Leonhard to disattach himself from the Broncos, but once he throws himself into the daily grind of coaching the Bills, it won't take long.

But we all know it was an interception, not a catch.

