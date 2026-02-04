Why Josh Allen Believes Joe Brady Is the Right Guy for the Bills

Joe Brady is a familiar face in the Bills organization, so when he was hired as Sean McDermott’s replacement in Buffalo, the players understandably felt an ease with having him remain in the organization. Josh Allen, who helped the team during the coaching search, is a big fan of Brady and has enjoyed working with him since 2022.

On Wednesday during a Super Bowl radio row interview with Sports Illustrated, Allen praised his new coach and explained why he believes Brady is a perfect fit for the Bills.

“Similar face, but just a new energy,” Allen said. “I respect the heck out of Joe—Coach Brady, we gotta call him Coach Brady now. Been calling him Joe for three-and-a-half years.

“He’s one of the best offensive minds in football, in my opinion. He’s been around a lot of really good and brilliant minds in offensive football. To have that background, to have the experience that he has. ... He’s done tremendous things from my point of view. He’s helped me out so much. I think the realness, he’s a leader of men and I think guys are really going to gravitate towards that.”

Allen noted how Brady’s experience with LSU in 2019 when the Tigers won a national championship gave him a great winning mindset that has translated back to the NFL. The Bills, of course, are still aiming to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Josh Allen admits he’s happy for former teammates Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins on making Super Bowl

Although the Bills fell short of making the Super Bowl this year as they lost to the Broncos in the divisional round, some of Allen’s former Buffalo teammates like Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins will be competing in the Big Game for the Patriots on Sunday.

Allen was extremely hyped for his former teammates, even though they’re competing for an AFC East rival.

“Very happy for [Diggs]. I got nothing but love and respect for Stef, and honestly we got another receiver there in Mack Hollins, too,” Allen told SI. “Those are guys that play football the right way. They work extremely hard, they practice even harder. Very, very happy for both of those guys. ... It sucks to see an AFC East division rival get in over you, but they obviously deserve to be there.”

Diggs and Hollins are both looking to win their first Super Bowl title. It’s especially meaningful for Diggs as he notably fell short a few times while in Buffalo.

