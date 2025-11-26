How a Bye Week Led to a Big Boost for Bo Nix on NFL.com’s QB Index

The Denver Broncos didn't play last week. Despite being on bye, the Broncos climbed in the composite power rankings from a No. 5 average to No. 3.

Quarterback Bo Nix experienced a similar rise on NFL.com's QB Index ranking, jumping from No. 16 before Week 12's slate of games to now being at No. 14. He was a 'Tier 4' quarterback, per NFL.com's Nick Shook , but his No. 14 placement now puts Nix in 'Tier 3.'

Here's how Shook ranked the 'Tier 3' quarterbacks this week.

10. Jared Goff | Detroit Lions

11. Baker Mayfield | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Jordan Love | Green Bay Packers

13. Caleb Williams | Chicago Bears

14. Bo Nix | Denver Broncos

Who does Shook have in 'Tier 1?' Here's a quick look at the three quarterbacks, ranked.

1. Matthew Stafford | Los Angeles Rams

2. Drake Maye | New England Patriots

3. Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

What it Means

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) practices before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Honestly, it doesn't mean much. NFL.com's QB Index isn't going to make one bit of difference in the standings. The only reason it's worth writing up is because it illustrates how the worm is turning ever so slightly for the 9-2 Broncos when it comes to the national press.

By and large, most national publications and pundits are still grudging in their praise of the Broncos, unless they're talking about the defense. But even then, as certain websites publish their November All-Pro Teams, the only Bronco defender I've consistently seen make it is cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who a.) hasn't been as good as he was last year and b.) hasn't played for three weeks due to a pectoral strain.

Early in the Broncos' eight-game winning streak, I could understand why some pundits remained skeptical about them. The style with which the Broncos were winning these games didn't seem obviously duplicatable, outside of the defensive swarm.

An offense that so consistently waits until the fourth quarter to do anything makes it hard for national press, who don't cover or follow the Broncos daily, to buy in. That's understandable.

But as the winning streak just kept on rolling, and the Broncos vanquished both Super Bowl teams from this past January along the way, you'd think people would start coming around and waking up to what Sean Payton is building. And to an extent, they have started to come around... grudgingly.

Payton said this past summer that Nix will be viewed as top four or five quarterback within the next couple of seasons. That hasn't happened yet, but his 2,421 passing yards rank 13th in the NFL, while his 18 passing touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most.

So, even though the greater perception of Nix, outside of Denver, is that he hasn't taken a big step forward in 2025, his stats have him either in the top 10 or near it. If he can improve his completion percentage and rating down the stretch, it should have an enormous impact on his yardage and touchdowns.

Nix is on pace to pass for 3,742 yards and 28 touchdowns, which would be below his rookie marks of 3,775 and 29 scores. Without J.K. Dobbins from here on out, it wouldn't surprise me if Nix ends up passing at a higher clip, and surpasses his 2024 numbers.

The stat that doesn't show itself in the quarterback rankings is Nix's fourth-quarter comebacks. Since arriving in the NFL last year, he has eight fourth-quarter comebacks, the most by any quarterback.

That's what people miss. Yes, it might not always be pretty offensively throughout a game, but as things tighten up in the clutch, Nix elevates his play to an elite level in order to secure the victory, and as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph recently revealed, some of those comebacks were part of the game plan.

"Defensively, offensively, we just play. As a team, we talk about how we're going to win each game," Joseph said on the Big Al & C.J. show . "And sometimes it's strategic of how we're winning these games. But we know, man, at the end of the day, [Nix is] going to make a play. He is tough and competitive, and he is smart, and he wants to win every game he plays. And the boys love him."

The Takeaway

It'll be fun to see how the season plays out for Nix and the Broncos. One thing we know is that Payton is always mindful of his quarterback's stats.

But the Broncos have bigger fish to fry this time around. With a real shot at securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, Payton will prioritize whatever it takes to win, but when the Broncos are in the red zone, you know Nix is going to get his opportunities.

Next up, the Broncos travel to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. We'd hoped this would be a Nix vs. Jayden Daniels matchup, but it's looking like Marcus Mariota will be Washington's quarterback again.

