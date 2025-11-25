Broncos Surge Higher in Week 13 Power Rankings Despite Bye

The Denver Broncos’ bye is over, and after some time to rest and reset, they’ll face the Washington Commanders this week on Sunday Night Football. Even with a week off, the Broncos remain in the top five in the power rankings.

All three primary publications see just how dominant this Broncos team is when it gets even a little competency on offense and pairs it with a league-leading 49-sack defense. Denver's average ranking this week is No. 3 (.3), an improvement from last week's average of No. 5 .

We’ll start, as always, with Sports Illustrated's assessment of the Broncos and how their previous matchups have aged like fine wine.

Sports Illustrated: 4th

“Looking at the Broncos’ schedule at the bye, their body of work has aged like a fine wine to this point. Consider: the Broncos’ two losses were to peak Indianapolis with referee intervention and peak Chargers by a combined four points. Also consider: the Broncos have beaten both the Chiefs and Eagles and the narrow victory over Houston looks far different with the passage of time," Conor Orr wrote .

The Broncos have been within striking distance of winning every game this season and have delivered in every game except their two losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. Denver played a red-hot Colts, and everyone was still trying to figure out how to slow them down.

The Chargers were also a tough out after they opened the season by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, but injuries have yet again derailed their otherwise promising season. The Broncos’ victories over the Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs, and Houston Texans are all hallmark wins of a playoff contender and proof of why they’re a top team in the NFL today.

NFL.com: 3rd

“Even with the Chiefs winning Sunday, the Broncos still control their own fate when it comes to the division, and a first-round bye even remains a solid possibility. We'll see if Denver can spur the run game into activity with J.K. Dobbins done for the year. That might be my biggest concern for this team, along with the chronic penalties -- seven or more flags in eight of their 11 games so far. But with Patrick Surtain II due back shortly and Alex Singleton perhaps not far behind him, the defense should regain some of its strength. I think Riley Moss has played better than some fans want to give him credit for, but there's no doubt Denver's title chances are much better with Surtain shutting down half the field," Eric Edholm wrote .

The Chiefs did the Broncos a favor, defeating the Colts to drop them to 8-3, one game back from Denver at 9-2. The Broncos are currently the second seed in the AFC. Missing J.K. Dobbins in the backfield leaves several questions for the offense.

Jaleel McLaughlin has played sparingly, RJ Harvey has been a better receiver than a runner, and Tyler Badie has been terrible thus far. The return of Surtain and Singleton will make this defense even scarier than it’s been, and it’s exactly what the Broncos need to finish with the first seed in the final six games.

ESPN: 3rd

Note: ESPN's blurb this week reminisces about Thanksgiving Broncos memories, focusing on Ron Dayne's Turkey Day performance back in 2005.

"Dayne played in only 10 games for the Broncos, all in the 2005 season. But his longest run and 20.4% of his rushing yards came on his only carry of overtime against the Cowboys. The 55-yard rush down the left sideline on second-and-3 set up Jason Elam's 24-yard kick that gave the Broncos a 24-21 win. Dayne finished with 98 rushing yards on seven carries. It is the high point for the Broncos on Thanksgiving, as they're 4-7 on the holiday and haven't played one since 2009," Jeff Legwold wrote .

It’s fun to reminisce about a Thanksgiving win from back in the day, but this year, the Broncos fans will be cheering for a Chiefs loss while they stuff their faces with turkey and pies. The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to force the Chiefs out of the playoffs.

If Kansas City does, in fact, lose on Thursday afternoon, the Broncos will get a very early Christmas present.

The Takeaway

The Broncos control their own destiny with an interesting final six games that include the final three AFC West matchups, and the banged-up Commanders and Green Bay Packers. If the Broncos can hold themselves to just one or two losses over the next six games, they’ll be in a prime position to wrestle the first seed away from the New England Patriots.

