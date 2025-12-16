Broncos Terminate Contract of Newly-Added Running Back

The Denver Broncos have "terminated" the contract of practice-squad running back Sincere McCormick, the NFL transaction wire showed Tuesday (via The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel).

A fourth-year former undrafted free agent, McCormick lasted all of eight days in the Mile High City after putting pen to paper with Denver on Dec. 8. He was not promoted to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 15 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

McCormick appeared in five games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, totaling 39 carries for 183 scoreless yards. The UTSA product also had brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals prior to joining the Broncos.

His departure leaves Deuce Vaughn as the lone RB on Denver's 16-player practice squad.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Take a Back, Leave a Back

That McCormick was dumped at this juncture is no coincidence after the Broncos on Monday claimed RB Cody Schrader off waivers from the Houston Texans. Schrader's addition gives the club four backs on its active roster and one on its taxi squad — more than enough, evidently.

Schrader, 26, entered the league as a UDFA last year and has just one career rushing attempt despite stops with the Texans, 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a more decorated collegian, however, earning 2023 consensus All-American honors at Missouri.

"Ornery and competitive, Schrader’s story arc reads like a Hollywood movie," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "The sixth-year senior dominated at Truman State before walking on at Missouri and showing he could shine against SEC competition. He’s a stocky short-strider lacking ideal explosiveness but is still a successful outside-zone back due to his vision, decisiveness and fearlessness through the line. He’s a volume back more likely to wear a defense down rather than gash them with chunk runs and is a capable pass protector against the blitz. Teams need to weigh the heavy production against average physical tools, but he appears to have a decent shot of becoming an RB2/3 with three-down ability."

Schrader could be called into immediate action with the Broncos, who've already lost starting RB J.K. Dobbins indefinitely to a foot injury and now second-round rookie RJ Harvey to a ribs issue. Harvey's status remains up in the air for Sunday's home matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Harvey cannot go, Schrader would likely function as the third-string RB behind Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie.