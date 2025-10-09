Wild Stat Puts Broncos QB Bo Nix in Company of NFL MVPs
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is one of just three NFL players to record at least 35 passing touchdowns and at least five rushing touchdowns since the start of the 2024 season, according to Next Gen Stats.
Aside from Nix, only Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson — the league's last two MVP winners — have pulled off the dual accomplishments across that span.
Amid a record-setting rookie campaign, Nix completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, adding 430 yards and four scores on the ground en route to Denver's first playoff berth in nearly a decade.
Through five games this season, Nix has thrown for 1,103 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions on 64.8 completion percentage. He's also carried the ball 28 times for 100 yards and one touchdown, which put him in the aforementioned rarefied air.
Per The 33rd Team, Nix has totaled the second-most TD throws of 20-plus air yards (4), trailing only Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield (6). Not bad for who Pro Football Focus considers the 32nd-best signal-caller in the sport — and who sparked a fourth-quarter comeback in Sunday's statement victory over the previously unbeaten Eagles.
“Yeah, I mean listen, he's a competitor," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Nix after the game. "There were a handful of plays in the first half that I know he'd want back. And look, the delay of game was my fault, spitting it out. But that all being said, man, you can feel his leadership when it matters and then you can feel the confidence with his teammates when it matters. So, he played exceptional in the second half.”
An ever-humble Nix will aim to build on his counting stats in Sunday's matchup in London against the winless New York Jets, whose defense ranks 31st in points allowed, 27th in touchdown passes allowed, and 27th in rushing yards allowed.
"They’re an NFL team, and they’re going to have some really good players on their defense, and it’s not really a trap game," Nix told reporters Wednesday. "I think any game you can walk in and slip up and lose, that’s just the league. If you’re not careful in a way, all of them could be because they’re that good of an opponent. But they’re a good football team; they’ve been close on some games. They were a couple of walk-off plays away from having two or three wins. I definitely think that is something you’ve got to be careful with. This is not a team to just toss around like they’re winless, but I think we will be ready to go. It’s just another game.”