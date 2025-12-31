Bo Nix Nears Rare NFL QB Milestone Shared by Russell Wilson

Things didn't pan out with Russell Wilson in the Mile High City, nor have they since the Denver Broncos released him. But Wilson had one of the most prolific starts to a quarterback's career in NFL history, way back in 2012 and 2013 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes by a rookie in NFL history back in 2012. And Wilson's 24 wins are the most by any quarterback through their first two years.

Bo Nix has a chance to tie that Wilson record on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. With 23 wins through two seasons, Nix is just one victory away from joining the rarified air that Wilson has enjoyed by himself for 13 years.

The Chargers are resting Justin Herbert and are expected to sit several other key players. Nix's opportunity to get that 24th win is prime, but he could have had sole possession of this particular record, if the Broncos hadn't turned in such a stinker in Week 16's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nix tossed 29 touchdown passes as a rookie — three more than Wilson did. Nix also became the only quarterback in NFL history to win 20-plus games, while passing for 7,500-plus yards and 50-plus touchdowns, in his first two seasons. It's worth mentioning, though; back in Wilson's day, the season was 16 games long, not 17, as it is today.

It's the height of irony that, of all quarterbacks to join Wilson on this particular pedestal, it would be Nix — the guy who replaced him in Denver. But history has always had a good sense of humor.

Broncos Country should hope that Nix follows Wilson's second-year path. After all, Wilson went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII (over the Broncos), hoisting the Lombardi in Year 2.

Other second-year quarterbacks had achieved that before, like Ben Roethlisberger in 2005. Wilson would repeat his trip to the Super Bowl in Year 3, although the Seahawks would fall to the New England Patriots.

Benefits of the No. 1 Seed

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) prepares to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Nix defeats the Chargers and gets that 24th win, he'll have as good a path to the Super Bowl that any quarterback, regardless of experience or tenure, could ask for. A win over L.A. would secure the No. 1 playoff seed for the Broncos, giving them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC tournament.

Only having to triumph in two home games is the path of least resistance for any quarterback, and there's a reason why an analytics giant, like Pro Football Focus , is giving the Broncos the best chance at winning the Super Bowl.

Of course, the last time Denver won the Super Bowl was exactly 10 years ago in a game vs. the Carolina Panthers that took place at Levi's Stadium. That's the site for this year's Super Bowl — another Broncos-centric harbinger for the big game.

Nix still has a long row to hoe if he's going to fully meet Wilson's accomplishments through his first two years in the NFL. But with an excellent defense and one of the best and most experienced head coaches in football helping to shoulder the load, you've got to like Nix's chances.

