Bo Nix on the Verge of Breakout? New Stat Hints it’s Coming

Baker Mayfield is up to 8 TD passes on throws of 20+ air yards this season, twice as many as any other QB



Baker: 8

Bo Nix: 4

Lamar Jackson/Russell Wilson/Justin Herbert/C.J. Stroud/Drake Maye/Caleb Williams: 3