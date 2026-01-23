The Denver Broncos' 14-3 finish to the 2025 regular season has drawn the attention of every media outlet imaginable. That includes ESPN 's Seth Walder , who listed seven Broncos on his top 100 'real MVP' candidates of 2025.

The seven Broncos selected each played a significant role in the team winning its first AFC West title since 2015 and clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The top Bronco on this list plays one of the most important positions in the league, but is often forgotten because he isn’t a quarterback or pass catcher. That man is the team's franchise left tackle.

Garett Bolles | LT | Rank: 16th

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna (51) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“A first-team All-Pro, Bolles ranked ninth in pass block win rate at 94%. But I feel that number sold him a little short. He was frequently penalized in that stat for plays where he pushed an outside rusher too deep to be a real threat to the quarterback (a known weakness of PBWR), often walling them off," Walder wrote. "Bolles' run block win rate was above average, too, and he was the best part of an exceptional offensive line that was key to the Broncos' run to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.”

Bolles stonewalled all pass rushers who drew the unfortunate assignment of lining up across from him in 2025, not surrendering a single sack. The likes of Khalil Mack, Trey Hendrickson, Brian Burns, Will Anderson Jr., Maxx Crosby, and Micah Parsons were no match for the Broncos' All-Pro giant, who graded out as Pro Football Focus’ best pass-blocking offensive lineman (90.8).

The heart of the Broncos’ offense was the quarterback, but Bolles was the rib cage that kept him protected all year long.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Rank: 21st

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 17: Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) celebrates after a defensive play in the second half in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos led the NFL with 68 sacks. Bonitto topped the team with 14, which is his career high.

Bonitto was a Defensive Player of the Year contender last season and has been nominated again this year after tearing up opposing quarterbacks every week. His performance in the divisional round of the playoffs against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills was outstanding, with two forced fumbles, one of which was a strip-sack.

The lightning speed of Bonitto is unmatched, allowing him to strike like a viper in crunch time, making him a premier pass rusher who has become one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Rank: 26th

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts to his tackle during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year had another fantastic season and was selected to the Pro Bowl for a fourth consecutive year, and was named a second-team All-Pro. While not as dominant as in 2024, opposing quarterbacks still feared throwing to Surtain’s side of the field, and when they did try him, he forced nine pass breakups and snagged one interception.

Surtain missed three games this season due to a partially torn pectoral muscle, and that did affect his play, but he still didn’t allow a receiver to post 100 yards, with his highest yards allowed being 63 in Week 2. Surtian is the commander of the Broncos’ secondary and continues to fight to keep them in the hunt for their fourth Lombardi trophy.

Bo Nix | QB | Rank: 42nd

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix is everything Broncos fans had hoped he’d be and more. He posted 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air and an additional 365 yards and five scores on the ground while hoisting his team to a 14-3 record in the regular season.

Against the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, Nix threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 29 yards, carrying the offense on his back. His finest accomplishment this season was orchestrating seven game-winning drives, including four fourth-quarter comebacks, with a 17-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio while trailing.

Nix is tied for most wins (24) by any quarterback in their first two seasons, and the most comeback wins (10). He is the first quarterback with 20-plus wins, 7,500-plus yards, and 50-plus touchdowns through his first two seasons.

Nix will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle , but he’s left an indelible mark on the NFL this season, proving his naysayers wrong.

Quinn Meinerz | RG | Rank: 52nd

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Mienerz, like Bolles, flies under the radar because of the position he plays, but he was instrumental in the Broncos' offensive success. The Broncos surrendered the fewest sacks (23) in the NFL, with Meinerz only giving up two, playing the second-most pass-blocking snaps by a guard with 709.

Meinerz graded out as Pro Football Focus’ top guard in the NFL (90.9), the best overall run blocker (92.1), and earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. Teams need their linemen to be bullies who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty, and Meinerz is the definition of a hard-nosed football player. With him clamping down on defenders up the middle, Nix is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Zach Allen | DL | Rank: 65th

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Possibly the most underrated defender in the NFL, Allen continues to terrorize the opposition. He was named a first-team All-Pro and garnered Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career, after generating seven sacks, 21 tackles, five batted passes, and 36 quarterback hits.

Allen’s ability to get after the quarterback directly contributes to the Broncos’ overall defensive success, and his constant hits on opposing signal-callers throw them off their game and into the arms of his fellow defenders. Bonitto and Surtain get most of the recognition for the Broncos' defensive success, but Allen is finally getting his flowers.

Talanoa Hufanga | S | Rank: 87th

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hufanga was the enforcer of the Broncos’ secondary, laying out anyone who dared cross his path. 106 total tackles, two sacks, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble make for an impressive resume, and he’d likely be higher on this list if he caught a few of the many interceptions that bricked off his hands.

Regardless, Hufanga’s ability to instill fear into the opposition and deliver bone-crushing hits brought exceptional value to an already dangerous defense. The second-team All-Pro has been a welcome addition to the Broncos and is easily the team's best free-agent signing from this past offseason.

The Takeaway

Each Bronco on ESPN’s list deserves his spot and reflects how dominant Denver has been in 2025. The Broncos will need big performances from these men to claim their place in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday vs. the Patriots.

Even with the loss of Nix, the Broncos have a shot to win their fourth Super Bowl if they can win two more games.

