Broncos' Joseph, Bonitto Named Finalists for 2025 NFL Awards

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto were named finalists for 2025 Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, the team announced Thursday.

Joseph is one of five candidates for the honor along with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and Eagles DC Vic Fangio.

Bonitto, meanwhile, is among a handful of pass-rushers vying for the award, joining Cleveland's Myles Garrett, Houston's Will Anderson Jr., Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, and Green Bay's Micah Parsons.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

An integral part of Denver's AFC title run, Joseph again led an elite defense that paced the league in sacks while ranking within the top-five in various other metrics, including total yards allowed, points allowed, rushing yards allowed, and passing touchdowns allowed.

Joseph, 53, has interviewed for several NFL head-coaching vacancies in recent weeks; as of this writing, he's considered the favorite to land the Arizona Cardinals' job.

“Yes, it’s flattering, but it speaks to the entire program," Joseph told reporters earlier this month. "Again I think when teams want to hire a coach from a winning program, they want the recipe. So it speaks to [Head] Coach [Sean] Payton, it speaks to the ownership, it speaks to [General Manager] George [Paton], our players. It’s everyone’s reward, so to speak. It’s strange that way. Obviously when teams are struggling and they want to make a change, they look towards the teams who are winning. How we flipped here in the last three years, it’s pretty special. It’s a way to do it. That secret lies with us, so they want that secret.”

Though snubbed for first-team All-Pro (he made second-team), Bonitto finished as the Broncos' sacks leader for the second consecutive season, logging 14.0 quarterback takedowns across all 17 appearances. He also forced two Josh Allen turnovers in last week's Divisional Round win over Buffalo.

"I saw that throughout the week, and we harped on it," Bonitto said after the game. "He did it today when he was scrambling. I just saw the shot where I can go ahead and get it out, so I did. The strip sack was just me rushing the passer and finding a way to make a play for the team.”

The 15th annual NFL Honors awards show will take place on Feb. 5, with the winners announced beginning around 7 p.m. MT.

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Payton Calls Upon Help for Defense

Much like he did last week, Broncos head coach Sean Payton has urged the fanbase to aid Joseph and Bonitto's efforts in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

Payton's directive to Broncos Country: be as loud as humanly possible, starting as soon as Drake Maye and the Patriots offense huddle and not ceasing until the ball is snapped.

“They’re going to have plenty of rest after this one. Two weeks," he said Wednesday. "This is a team at the line of scrimmage that does a lot. [Patriots Offensive Coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] is fantastic at putting together good plans offensively. There are alerts, there are kills, there’s all... Look, let’s go. Right when the… I keep emphasizing, just as the huddle begins until the ball is snapped.”