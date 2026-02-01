Breaking Down Which Broncos Free Agents Should Stay & Go

The Denver Broncos have some free agent decisions to make over the next month and a half or so. There are a few starters and key contributors who are set to be free agents, and Denver has to decide whether to move on or re-sign them.

If the Broncos choose to re-sign a player, it then becomes a question of how much. There's a lot that goes into every decision in free agency.

No one should envy the job Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton have before them, because decisions like these can alter a team's trajectory. Let's dive in and break down which Broncos free agents should stay and which should be cut loose.

Unrestricted Free Agents

J.K. Dobbins | RB

The Broncos thought they had their top back in Dobbins, and they did for a while, then he got hurt. It was another season-ending injury for Dobbins in his short career, and it raises many questions about his future with the Broncos and what kind of role he should have going forward.

Verdict: Keep tabs on the situation.

Denver should consider bringing Dobbins back on a cheaper deal, but not to be the top back. If he won’t accept being the No. 3 back, with a chance to compete for more, then let him walk. His injury history makes it impossible to bet on him staying healthy for a full season as the top back.

John Franklin-Myers | IDL

The Broncos handed out a few extensions on the defensive line to Malcolm Roach , D.J. Jones , and Zach Allen over the past year, but Franklin-Myers wasn't even approached, reportedly. After the Broncos' season ended, Franklin-Myers made it clear that he will see what's out there in free agency and that, as much as he's mystified over the lack of dialogue, he wants to stay.

Franklin-Myers's teammates, especially Roach, have spoken up about Denver paying him, but the team hasn't made any indication that it will. This isn’t a great year to find a replacement for Franklin-Myers, either in the draft or through free agency, and he has become an integral cog on the defensive front.

Denver seems to have faith in Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones to replace him. But the Broncos would be remiss to risk upsetting the D-line apple cart.

Verdict: Re-sign him.

Even with faith in Uwazurike and Jones, neither has proven they can handle the starting job, and Sai'vion Jones would be going from inactive for most of the season to a significant role, even if Uwazurike were starting. This isn’t the year to replace a player like Franklin-Myers, given the limited options, and with how Denver has structured deals, there is no excuse not to extend the veteran.

Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad | LB

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos have a decision to make. It's doubtful Singleton will accept a backup role, and Strnad has made it very clear he is looking for a starting job. With the linebacker market exploding last year, both veterans could get sizeable deals this offseason, which Denver may not be willing to make an offer with Dre Greenlaw on the books.

Strnad makes more sense given how he has performed in coverage, and the Broncos showed they trust him more than Greenlaw in coverage, as they rotated based on down and distance in the AFC championship game. Singleton is also older (32), a more limited player, and his coverage must be protected by a safety.

Verdict: Re-sign one, let the other walk.

Either way, Denver should keep one of the two linebackers and allow the other to hit the open market. Strnad makes more sense, but Singleton is beloved in the locker room, and his toughness is unquestionable.

P.J. Locke | S

Locke stepped up in a big way when Brandon Jones got hurt down the stretch. With how Jones's contract is structured, Denver has the option to release him this offseason. However, the Broncos shouldn’t because his play is still better than what Locke brings, though Locke did a great job in Jones's role.

At this point, it seems unlikely Locke would accept a backup job and could push for a decent contract to be a starter. His playoff performance is a significant boost, as he is one of three players, before the Super Bowl, who did not allow a single catch as the primary cover guy — the other two play for the Seattle Seahawks.

Verdict: Let him walk.

Locke has been a great player for the Broncos, but it doesn’t make sense to cut Jones and take the dead cap hit and extend Locke. It's unfortunate because Locke has fought long and hard to get where he is, but he also deserves a chance to be a starter, and that isn’t happening in Denver.

However, Locke recently indicated he would be willing to take less to stay in Denver, so maybe he isn't looking for a starting job.

Adam Prentice or Michael Burton | FB

There is no need for two fullbacks. Payton likes to keep at least one on the roster for special teams and specific plays on offense. Burton spent the year on injured reserve, which led to Prentice coming in.

Verdict: Re-sign Prentice, let Burton walk.

Prentice did a good job filling in for Burton and is five years younger, while not coming off a serious injury. Burton is a good player and should land on his feet.

Adam Trautman | TE

Trautman was a liability at tight end for the majority of the season and in the playoffs. He is a Payton guy, but his play has left a lot to be desired, especially as a blocker. He is a fourth-string level tight end, who can maybe be a third string, but he isn’t the top guy.

Verdict: Let him walk.

Denver needs to rebuild its tight end room. The Broncos have Evan Engram set to return , although he disappointed in his first year in Denver, and a couple of practice-squad players they're trying to develop as their only tight ends under contract.

Even if the Broncos bring the others back, the Broncos still need to add two or three new tight ends to the room and make it an open competition. Payton has fired several coaches and allowed others to walk, and he should do the same thing with Trautman.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Humphrey is a Payton guy, and he is a capable blocker at the position who can help with the run game. Denver supposedly looked at making him a tight end last year, and could look at doing the same this year.

Humphrey has value as a wideout lower on the depth chart, but other teams could look at him for more.

Verdict: Keep tabs on the situation.

If the deal is cheap and there isn’t much interest, bring Humphrey back. The cost shouldn’t be high, but some teams want a receiver in the mold of Humphrey at the right price, and the type of receiver he is can be hard to find.

Sam Ehlinger | QB

The third-string quarterback chose to stay in Denver over taking other jobs, so credit to him. He may do the same thing this offseason, but there will likely be teams looking his way to see what he picked up during his year in Denver.

Verdict: Keep tabs on the situation.

If Ehlinger doesn’t garner a lot of interest, or if he is willing to stay in Denver, then bring him back on a cheap deal. The Broncos shouldn’t spend much here, and if the cost becomes too much, they should turn their attention elsewhere.

Sam Mustipher | C

The Broncos brought in Mustipher when they lost Luke Wattenberg, and Mustipher had to see the field a few times with Alex Forsyth getting banged up. Mustipher did well in that exposure and should have helped himself some as he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Verdict: Let him walk.

Mustipher was brought in due to injury and even saw the field, but there is no reason to re-sign him with Wattenberg extended and Forsyth coming back for his contract year. Mustipher should be allowed to walk in free agency.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Restricted Free Agents

Ja’Quan McMillian | CB

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The choice with McMillian isn’t whether Denver should place a tender on him or not, but which tender to place. There are three options: a first-round pick if another team signs him and Denver doesn’t match, or a second-round pick if Denver matches, where Denver would get a second-round pick if they don’t match, and an original round, where Denver would get the pick in the round the player was drafted in.

Since McMillian wasn’t drafted, that means Denver wouldn’t get a pick with the original-round tender. That is the cheapest tender; the first round is the most expensive, and the original-round tender shouldn’t be an option for Denver. So, first- or second-round tender?

Verdict: Second-round tender

With Jahdae Barron drafted 20th overall last year, the Broncos already have a replacement in the slot if another team bites and tries to sign McMillian. Denver would net a second-round pick if it decides not to match.

It seems unlikely that a team would try to sign McMillian even with a second-round tender to save Denver a little money.

Alex Palczewski | OL

There is a decision to make about Palczewski: his play at left guard wasn't great, but he still provides solid depth and can step in at multiple spots on the line. The first-round tender shouldn’t be considered, so the choice is between the other two.

Verdict: Second-round tender.

Given his versatility and experience, an original-round tender is likely to get him an offer from another team. Even though it is a little more expensive to do a second-round tender, it should keep other teams away. With Palczewski being undrafted, Denver wouldn’t get a pick with an original-round tender if a team offered him a contract.

Nate Adkins | TE

The Broncos signed Adkins as an undrafted free agent, and he has quickly become the Broncos' best blocking tight end, but he had issues staying healthy during the season. Like Palczewski, a first-round tender shouldn’t be an option.

Verdict: No tender, but a cheap one-year deal.

The Broncos shouldn’t tender Adkins; instead, they should sign him to a cheaper one-year deal. An original-round tender could prompt other teams to look his way, with the Broncos getting nothing if they tender an offer and decide not to match, but his injuries should keep the other two tender options off the table.

Jaleel McLaughlin | RB

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos had to turn to McLaughlin late in the season, and he did alright, but he doesn’t offer enough to hand out a first or second-round tender. Even the original-round tender might be more money than the Broncos should be willing to invest.

Verdict: No tender, but a cheap one-year deal.

Unlike Adkins, a team likely wouldn’t try to sign McLaughlin even on the original-round tender, and that is more money than should be invested in him. A cheap one-year deal to let him compete should be the path.

Lucas Krull | TE

Krull is a Sean Payton guy, and he has seen the field a good amount over the past two seasons before getting hurt this year, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. His blocking is an issue, and he can do some things as a receiver, but the tenders might be a bit costly for what he has shown.

Verdict: No tender, but a cheap one-year deal.

Krull missed most of the season due to a foot injury and hasn’t earned one of the tenders, but Payton likes what he can bring. A cheap deal for the year to compete in what should be a rebuilt tight end room should be the way the Broncos go.

Matt Henningsen | IDL

Henningsen got hurt before the start of the season and spent the year on injured reserve. It seemed like he was headed for a practice squad spot before he got hurt, and shouldn’t be tendered.

Verdict: Let him walk.

The Broncos have a strength on the defensive line, and Henningsen has been the low guy on the totem pole, even before he got hurt this past year. If Denver wants to see what he can do post-injury, then a minimum deal for the year to compete would be appropriate.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Dondrea Tillman | Edge | Tyler Badie | RB | Jordan Jackson | IDL | Devon Key | S

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) runs with the ball after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Two of the four players had a great season in Tillman and Key. Badie had a clear role, while Jackson stuck around on the roster as a depth piece, after playing early in the season with Roach on injured reserve. Because they are exclusive-rights free agents, the decision is easy.

Verdict: Tender them all.

Exclusive rights free-agent tenders are incredibly cheap and give players little negotiating power. Tender them and let them compete.

More On SI Broncos Offseason Coverage