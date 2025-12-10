Inside Broncos’ Big Malcolm Roach Extension: New Details Surface

The Denver Broncos originally signed interior defensive lineman Malcolm Roach to a two-year, $7 million deal back in 2024. Due to his contributions since then, the Broncos rewarded Roach with an extension during their Week 12 bye.

Roach received a three-year, $27.8M contract from the Broncos. He will likely take on a larger role in the defense in the coming year, particularly with teammate John Franklin-Myers set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Let’s examine the contract the Broncos gave Roach, see how they did with this one, and render a grade.

Contract Details

Summary: Three years, $27.8M, $9.75M fully guaranteed, $14M in total guarantees.

Contract Breakdown

2025 : $2.5M signing bonus, fully guaranteed (already due $1.83M base salary and $510K per-game roster bonus.

: $2.5M signing bonus, fully guaranteed (already due $1.83M base salary and $510K per-game roster bonus. 2026 : $5.13M option bonus, fully guaranteed, $1.215M base salary, fully guaranteed, $510K per-game roster bonus.

: $5.13M option bonus, fully guaranteed, $1.215M base salary, fully guaranteed, $510K per-game roster bonus. 2027 : $6.65M option bonus, $1.345M base salary, total $2.89M fully guaranteed with remainder injury-only guaranteed, $510K per-game roster bonus.

: $6.65M option bonus, $1.345M base salary, total $2.89M fully guaranteed with remainder injury-only guaranteed, $510K per-game roster bonus. 2028 : $8.4M option bonus, $1.39M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus.

: $8.4M option bonus, $1.39M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus. 2029 through 2035 are void years for cap purposes

Cap Charges

2025 : $4.393M

: $4.393M 2026 : $3.251M*

: $3.251M* 2027 : $4.71M*

: $4.71M* 2028: $6.435M*

* Assumes option bonus is exercised

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gut Reaction

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos have again utilized the option bonus trick to keep Roach’s cap charges low for the coming years, but as with center Luke Wattenberg , they don’t have to exercise it and keep the option bonus as a base salary if the team wishes.

Because Roach’s entire salary for 2026 is fully guaranteed, it’s likely the Broncos will exercise the option and have to make the decision earlier in the league year. In 2027 and 2028, the Broncos likely will not have to make that decision until closer to the start of the season. This allows them to make a determination based on their cap situation.

The Broncos could decide to cut Roach in 2028 and they would only have to deal with any pro-rated money against the cap if that happened, because he has no guaranteed money that season.

The contract puts Roach just under the $10M APY mark and is comparable to what the Los Angeles Rams gave Poona Ford this past offseason. However, Ford got $15.6M in full guarantees and $17.1M in total guarantees. Roach’s guarantees came in below those numbers.

This is a reasonable contract for Roach if the intent is for him to play a larger role in the defense and play more of the snaps. It was a way for the Broncos to reward Roach for his contributions and ensures he will be part of the team for another two years, with the possibility of a third.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage