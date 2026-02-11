Breece Hall Buzz Could Force Broncos to Rethink Free-Agent Strategy

The Denver Broncos won't need much persuasion to pursue New York Jets free-agent running back Breece Hall if he hits the market. It might take something dramatic to keep Hall on a traditionally underachieving Jets team where losing is the norm.

From the player's perspective, moving on from the Jets looks more appealing, especially for a premium back just hitting his prime. Hall's X post on Super Bowl Sunday suggests that landing with a contender might be more in line with his career ambitions.

"Hope I get to experience football on this stage. Everything on the line. I’ll get there one day. I know it," Hall posted .

Hall will only turn 25 this offseason, and after finally notching the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career, he's established some high ground when it comes to his value. Meanwhile, the Broncos' shortcomings at running back were driven home by the success Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III had in the Seattle Seahawks' win over the New England Patriots.

In the ultimate copycat league, NFL teams will be looking to capture the same kind of lightning in a bottle that Walker displayed. It's worth mentioning that Walker is also set to hit the free-agent market.

To date, the Jets have failed to translate Hall's production into wins, but new general manager Darren Mougey might be inclined to retain at least some control over the talented back.

ESPN's Rich Cimini is of the opinion that the Jets will likely use one of the three franchise tags at their disposal to stop Hall from leaving for nothing.

“To me, the next really interesting question as we get closer to free agency is what are they gonna do with Breece Hall? I think tagging is on the table," Cimini told the Jake Asman Show . "I could see them using one of the tags, either transition or franchise, on Breece Hall to try to keep him because, I think, if he gets to market, then I think he will be gone."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Tag-and-Trade: Would it Make Sense for Denver?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Applying the franchise tag to their former second-round pick would cost the Jets close to $14.5 million for the upcoming season, but that's not likely to break the bank. The transition tag would incur a $11.7 million one-year cost.

The Jets' front office will likely be happy to roll with such an expense for now, particularly because it would allow them more control over Hall's fate, even if it meant a tag-and-trade. It would also buy the Jets the exclusive right to negotiate a long-term deal without interference from an outside suitor.

However, the Jets would at least get something in exchange for Hall in a tag-and-trade scenario. And if not, he'd be their running back again in 2026, which is also a more than acceptable outcome in Mougey's view, in all likelihood.

Broncos' GM George Paton might be willing to parlay with Hall at a cost of roughly $15 million/year. Such an average-per-year salary would put Hall in the top-five highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Then again, if Hall does hit free agency, he could be looking to re-set the running back market, which wouldn't be easy to do, considering Saquon Barkley's $20.6 million/year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley's resume was more proven, though, with three 1,000-yard rushing campaigns under his belt before he hit free agency.

When it comes to the Broncos pursuing Hall, some limits need to be kept in place. Giving up any kind of compensation package to the Jets — if they opt to tag Hall — would likely kill any such deal, though. It's one thing to pay a free-agent running back top dollar; it's quite another to do so after also giving up premium draft capital to acquire him.

However, Sean Payton's desire to get a bona fide RB1 behind quarterback Bo Nix might incline the Broncos to push the envelope, especially if Hall were to become available, but not at the expense of exposing the team financially or diminishing its draft war chest.

Jets' Window Soon Opens

The Jets' window to apply the franchise tag will swing open from February 17 to March 3. The Broncos will have to don their thinking caps and act accordingly if New York tags Hall.

Furthermore, other contending teams, like the Houston Texans, have been linked to Hall in the rumor mill this offseason. When the demand rises, so does the value. Such is the economic law of supply and demand.

There's a takeaway there for the Broncos to ponder. At the same time, there are only so many game-changing running backs to be had this offseason.

Suffice it to say, Paton and Payton will need to put their heads together to determine just how far out they're willing to push the Broncos' boat in pursuit of such a running back. And if the Jets make it too prohibitive to target Hall, the Broncos could always shift their focus to a back like Walker.

That is, so long as the Seahawks don't tag Walker.