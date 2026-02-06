5 Free-Agent RBs Who Could Transform Broncos’ Rushing Attack

The Denver Broncos will have some good salary-cap space to work with as they move toward their offseason goals. The Broncos have a few roster holes, and there are several players set to hit the open market who could fill them.

We're going to break down five free agents at each of Denver's positions of need. We'll start today with the running backs.

The Broncos could look at re-signing J.K. Dobbins, but with another season-ending injury, they shouldn’t over-commit to him. A cheap one-year deal to compete or be the third back, if he would take it, would be the ideal path forward there.

RJ Harvey showed some good growth late in the season, but his best play came in a Darren Sproles scat-back type role. While Harvey improved his rushing success, it was inflated due to the final two games of the season. He showed enough to return as the No. 2 back, but not enough to run it back with him as the Broncos' top guy.

Let's get to the free-agent options.

Breece Hall | New York Jets

After Hall was upset about the moves the Jets made prior to the trade deadline, including not trading him, it seems doubtful he'll stick aroun din New York. Entering Year 5, the versatile back can run different concepts, catch out of the backfield, and isn’t terrible as a blocker, though he isn’t great there.

Tyler Allgeier | Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier is a veteran, but he doesn’t have a lot of tread on his tires and will likely be looking for a starting job after being a backup in Atlanta for his career. He's a good blocker, and fumbles aren’t a concern. He's also shown well as a receiver in limited chances, and is a powerful downhill runner.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Kenneth Walker III | Seattle Seahawks

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There is a good chance Walker winds up sticking with the Seahawks, but if he doesn’t, he is the type of back the Broncos can use to bolster their run game. His pass protection may not be ideal, but he is a great runner, coming off a season over 1,000 yards, and he's shown enough as a receiver.

Travis Etienne | Jacksonville Jaguars

It wasn’t a great start for Etienne, but he bounced back for a great year in 2025 where he improved in every aspect of his game. There have been rumors linking the Broncos to Etienne in the past, and if they were legitimate, Denver could be in on him again.

Javonte Williams | Dallas Cowboys

After a year apart, Williams took a huge stride forward with his play. What he did as a Cowboy in 2025 is exactly what Denver needed out of him for the three years he was healthy here.

It's doubtful the Broncos would look Williams's way, even with him departing on good terms a year ago, but with his blocking, receiving, and improved rushing ability, he could be a good choice.

Best of the Rest

There are other good options available, such as Rico Dowdle, Rachaad White, and Kenneth Gainwell. Each makes varying levels of sense for the Broncos. However, these backs have more concerns about their game than the top five listed above.

More On SI Broncos Offseason Coverage