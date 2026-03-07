Report: Broncos Interested in Former Packers Starting WR

With the opening bell of free agency mere days away, the Denver Broncos are purportedly targeting at least one experienced pass-catcher amid the NFL's annual signing period.

Per beat reporter Luca Evans, the Broncos "have interest" in former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, a "definite potential fit" with the organization.

"Doubs is a definite potential fit for the Broncos here; Denver has interest in the former Green Bay receiver, an NFL source told The Post," Evans reported Friday. "He’s a big-bodied target who doesn’t demand the ball but has good red-zone production and can play in a variety of alignments."

A 2022 fourth-round pick, Doubs has totaled 202 receptions for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns across 59 career games with the Packers, including 50 starts. Last season, he set personal-bests in receiving yards (724), yards per reception (13.2), and catch percentage (64.7%).

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wideout played collegiately at Nevada where he was a two-time first-team All-Mountain West selection.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) pulls down a long reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Estimated Market Value

Though not the biggest "name" player in a pool that features Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, and Stefon Diggs, Doubs is projected to command a pretty penny as an unrestricted free agent.

Spotrac calculates his market value at $48 million over four years, or $12 million annually. Which might actually be on the conservative end of things.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently predicted that Doubs will command a three-year, $49 million contract ($16.3 million annually) with $30 million guaranteed. (Graziano, for what it's worth, forecast Doubs landing with the San Francisco 49ers.)

"Doubs is still 25 years old (turns 26 in April) and is viewed by teams as a receiver who can thrive in a number of different schemes. He could be the guy this year that you look at and say, "Wow, he got that much?" Graziano wrote Friday.

Where He'd Fit

If signed, especially at the aforementioned rate, Doubs would instantly step into a starting role opposite WR Courtland Sutton within the Broncos' offensive heirarchy, leapfrogging the likes of Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant for the gig.

His addition would mean they likely bypass the position early in April's NFL draft and may even look to trade away an incumbent to gain capital.

Denver is expected to be "opportunistically aggressive" in upgrading its supporting cast around franchise quarterback Bo Nix this offseason. In addition to receiver, the club is also seeking running back and tight end help.

As of this writing, the Broncos have roughly $25 million in available salary cap space.