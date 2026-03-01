New RB Option Emerges for Broncos as Free Agency Nears

The Denver Broncos are looking to improve their running back room this offseason, and opportunities abound in free agency and the NFL draft. On Sunday, we learned that another name is expected to hit the market in the form of Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings plan to release Jones, barring an unforeseen trade.

Sources: Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that, barring a trade, they will be released at the start of the league year this month.



Jones’ release will save the Vikings $7.75 million against the cap, Hargrave’s $10.9 million. pic.twitter.com/s5DdCTOWTX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2026

Jones just turned 31 in December, so his days as a tier-one running back are number. They may even be behind him.

After re-signing with the Vikings last offseason on a two-year, $20 million deal, Jones suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to land on injured reserve and miss five games. When he was on the field, his production diminished as the Vikings' offense struggled under young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Jones totaled just 548 yards and two touchdowns, but he also caught 28 passes for 199 yards and another score. That's one of the perks to his game: he's an excellent receiver out of the backfield.

However, Jones's age is going to cool his market significantly. He'll find interested suitors, but not in the $10M/year range, especially after he missed so much time to injury last year.

That's the worst part about Father Time for a running back. They get hurt easier and take longer to recover.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fit With Broncos

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jones doesn't make a ton of sense for Denver because RJ Harvey checks all those same boxes, and he's young. Meanwhile, J.K. Dobbins is about to hit free agency, and while he still has all the injury concerns, he's only 27.

The Broncos would have a more balanced backfield by re-signing Dobbins to pair with Harvey. Broncos GM George Paton said last Tuesday at the NFL Combine that he wants to bring Dobbins back , and we know Dobbins wants to return .

Even if the Broncos bring Dobbins back, they can't stop there because of his injury issues. So, would it make sense to add Jones as a fail-safe? Again, I say no.

When other backs like Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, and Tyler Allgeier hit the market, Jones drops significantly down the priority list. Ideally, the Broncos would go sign a back like Allgeier, who can offer first and second-down production, while leaning on Harvey as the third-down weapon.

In a perfect world, the Broncos re-sign Dobbins and bring in a guy like Allgeier. Combined with Harvey, that would give Denver a formidable running back room, and it wouldn't preclude the team from taking one in the draft.

The Broncos are planning on re-signing Tyler Badie . Jaleel McLaughlin's future is a little more murky, but Denver isn't planning on tendering the restricted free agent. He'll hit the market.

Before we knew exactly what Harvey was going to be in Denver, Jones made a lot more sense. Now that Harvey is established, Jones doesn't quite fit what the Broncos need.

Harvey is a weapon, to be sure. He scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie. However, he lacked down-to-down consistency as a ball-carrier, and that's what the Broncos need to identify and acquire this offseason to complement Harvey.

Retooling the running back room will help take pressure off of Bo Nix, and give him the additional weapons needed for the Broncos' arsenal to be feared.