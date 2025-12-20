Broncos Activate Crucial Starter From IR

The Denver Broncos have officially activated offensive guard Ben Powers from injured reserve, according to 9News Mike Klis. This was an expected move after they waived Calvin Throckmorton earlier this week. Powers was placed on injured reserve with a torn bicep after the Broncos' Week 5 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During his absence, Matt Peart started the next game, only to suffer an injury in the first few snaps that landed Peart on injured reserve as well. For the last eight games, the Broncos turned to Alex Palczewski to fill in.

While it was admirable play from Palczewski, there were clear issues with his play. During his eight-game stretch as the starter, playing 540 offensive snaps, he allowed 16 pressures and one sack, but was graded poorly with his run blocking.

Even with Powers back, it isn’t clear who the starter will be, as Sean Payton said during the week that after missing so much time, it can be hard to handle a full slate. So, the expectation is that Powers and Palczewski will split reps in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, it isn’t clear how much time Powers will play or if he will be out there as the starter. He will be working his way into the lineup. This will likely put him in line to be the full-time starter come Thursday, when the Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is good news that Ben Powers is back, even if only in a part-time role for their next game, as he is one of the better run-blocking guards in the NFL. With the issues Denver has had running the ball, they need him back, as they nearly average twice as many rushing yards per game with him starting than when he's out. When Powers began over the first five games, he played 342 total snaps on offense and allowed only five pressures and no sacks.

As the Broncos have an opportunity to clinch the division this week, as well as the top seed in the AFC, it is excellent news that they are getting their starter back. Now is the time for the Broncos to get healthy, as they are already in the playoffs and still making that push for the division, conference, and even the Super Bowl.

The Jaguars have a good run defense, and the Broncos need to run the ball and play a ball-control offense to keep Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense on the sideline. Having Powers back should help the Broncos' run game.

Arik Armstead is a good player on the Jaguars' defensive line, and he can create problems for both Powers and Palczewski in different ways. Given how long Powers has been out, communication among him, Garett Bolles, and Luke Wattenberg could be problematic. Still, he is a veteran of the game and was a stable starter for three years, which should mitigate those concerns.