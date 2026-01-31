Broncos Can't Sleep on These Three Sneaky Roster Needs in 2026

The Denver Broncos finished the 2025 season with a 14-3 regular-season record. Sean Payton has reshaped the lowly Broncos of the preceding decade by rebuilding their roster and culture.

Both sides of the ball possess several stars that made the improbable probable, from quarterback Bo Nix to All-Pro rush linebacker Nik Bonitto. With the Broncos shifting their focus to the offseason, there are a handful of obvious roster needs, namely at wide receiver, tight end, running back, and inside linebacker.

Beyond their glaring roster holes, there are three sneaky needs that the Broncos need to monitor through free agency and the draft. The Broncos have plenty of cap space and a full complement of draft picks , so they can't afford to sleep on these positions.

Interior Defensive Line

Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach made up the fearsome foursome in the middle of the Broncos' defensive line this season, wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks and running backs who had the misfortune of lining up across from them. Allen, Jones, and Roach were recently extended to keep them around for the near future, but the Broncos have reportedly not reached out to Franklin-Myers about a new contract.

While there’s still time to get a deal done, it would be wise of the Broncos to continue to add to their rotation on the defensive line by adding some beef. 2025 third-round defensive end Sai’vion Jones saw only 33 snaps as a rookie and isn’t viable against the run at this stage in his career.

Backup defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike showed progress this season, finishing with 3.5 sacks (a career high), but will be a free agent after the 2026 season.

Draft Options: While there are some intriguing names in the free agent pool, the interior defensive line is deep in this year’s draft class, with names like Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald, Georgia’s Christen Miller, and Florida’s Caleb Banks all being viable options for the Broncos in Round 1.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Offensive Guard

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Broncos were without starting left guard Ben Powers for 10 games in 2025. Backup Alex Palczewski was serviceable as his stand-in, but having him start for an extended period of time isn’t ideal.

Powers has a sizable cap hit in 2026 ($18.1 million), and the Broncos could cut him, although that would incur $9.7 million in dead money, or possibly trade him. The offensive line is the lifeblood of any offense in the NFL, whether it be keeping the quarterback upright or creating running lanes for running backs, and it has always been a priority for Payton.

Draft Options: There are a handful of options to replace Powers, such as Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, Iowa’s Gennings Dunker, Alabama’s Kaydn Proctor, and Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge.

Safety

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) celebrates with safety Devon Key (26) after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos' best free-agent addition in 2025 was easily former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga to pair with Brandon Jones in the secondary. Jones was injured for the Broncos’ final five games, and with a $9 million cap hit in 2026, he could be cut, saving $7.4M.

P.J. Locke played admirably in Jones’ absence, but is slated to become a free agent this offseason, leaving All-Pro special teamer Devon Key (exclusive rights free agent), and third-year backup JL Skinner as the only other safeties on the roster.

Free Agent Options: The Baltimore Ravens’ Alohi Gilman, the Miami Dolphins’ Ashtyn Davis, or the New York Jets’ Andre Cisco would be solid additions to keep Denver's secondary strong.

Draft Options: Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman, Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Arizona’s Genesis Smith would be great options to sit behind Jones and Hufange or even start right away.

The Takeaway

The Broncos will look to address their glaring roster holes not only to get back to the AFC Championship Game but also to push through to the Super Bowl. If the Broncos can fill their most significant roster needs while bolstering the three listed above, there’s no reason they can’t be even better in 2026.

More On SI Broncos Offseason Coverage