3 Brutal Takeaways From Broncos' 10-7 Win vs. Raiders on TNF
The Denver Broncos squeaked out a divisional victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, winning 10-7. Slug-fest?
No. How about 'Ug-fest?' More apt.
However, by virtue of the victory, the Broncos have now won seven in a row and sit at 8-2 on the season for the first time since 2015. That's an encouraging harbinger, despite the team's ugly showing in primetime.
What did we learn from the Broncos' forgettable performance on Thursday Night Football? Here are my three takeaways.
Sean Payton's Offense is Terrible
It's time to face the facts: the Broncos' offense is terrible and the buck stops with Payton — not just because he's the head coach, but because he's the play-caller.
Explain why a savvy play-caller would get his ground game going on a much-needed third-quarter drive, only to call a head-scratching trick play on 3rd-&-1 that lost five yards. A throw to Courtland Sutton behind the line of scrimmage was sniffed out by the Raiders, and while the veteran wide receiver was obviously supposed to throw it downfield, everyone was covered, so he lost the yardage.
Why did it hurt? It pushed back a relatively makeable 53-yard field-goal attempt by Wil Lutz to a much more daunting 58-yarder. He missed it.
The Broncos had so many three-and-outs vs. the Raiders that I honestly lost count. Making matters worse, Bo Nix played arguably his worst game as a pro.
Yes, the Raiders were able to get consistent pressure with just four guys, which nobody saw coming, but Nix was unsettled and skittish from the first snap. His footwork was atrocious, which led to horrible accuracy, and two interceptions.
The Broncos finished with just 220 total yards of offense on Thursday night. Nix's stat line was a cringey 16-of-28 for 150 yards and one touchdown. He finished with a quarterback rating of 54.2.
About the only good thing to say about Nix's day at the office was that he kept his touchdown streak alive, stretching it to 18 straight games with a passing score. And it's worth mentioning that, once again, Nix's receivers suffered from a frustrating case of 'the dropsies.'
The Broncos now get 10 days off before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. Payton has to face the reality that Nix is not Drew Brees. The Broncos' quarterback is still a work in progress, and Payton has to take this opportunity to get to the bottom of Nix's stunning inconsistency this season, and approach his play-calling from the realization that his quarterback is still ripening on the vine.
Because the schedule is about to stiffen up — with gusto.
Special Teams Giveth & Taketh Away
The Broncos' special teams have been among the worst in the NFL this season, and after a stinker in Houston last Sunday, that trend continued vs. the Raiders. We've already covered the missed Lutz field goal, but punter Jeremy Crawshaw shaking not one, not two, but three punts in one half was not something I had on my Broncos bingo board.
It consistently set the Raiders up with good field position, which the Broncos' defense was able to mostly negate. But the Raiders still capitalized on that field position by burying Nix and the Broncos deep on punt after punt.
The rookie punter seemed to get himself together in the second half, but that was easily the worst case of the yips I've seen from a Broncos punter. Ever. Making matters worse, Crawshaw was handpicked by new special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who's been under fire of late.
I don't expect that barrage to subside. However, there was a third-phase win against the Raiders. JL Skinner blocked a punt, which led to a Broncos field goal. It was ultimately the difference in the game.
But it doesn't absolve Rizzi of his accountability for the Broncos' laughable special teams display this year.
Thank the Defense
Were it not for an inspired night by Vance Joseph's defense, the Broncos lose this game. Geno Smith was sacked six times on the night, while the Raiders were held to just 188 total yards of offense.
Vegas could only muster a 27% conversion rate on third down, while Ashton Jeanty was held in check — outside of his goal-line touchdown — and tight end Brock Bowers was taken out of the game by Broncos' rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron.
If the other two phases can get their act together, the Broncos will be a force to be reckoned with. And maybe they still are, thanks to this defense.
The Broncos are 8-2, at the end of the day. Let's hope that Payton and company don't rest on their laurels over the next 10 days, and get to the bottom of the myriad issues plaguing the offense and special teams units.