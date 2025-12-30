Broncos' 5 Best Draft Fits for 2026

The Denver Broncos are the 2025 AFC West champions , and the scouting department is doing its part to keep them in the divisional driver's seat for years to come. The Broncos have been hard at work scouting the 2026 NFL draft prospects in the hope of finding more contributors like Bo Nix, Troy Franklin, RJ Harvey, Jeremy Crawshaw, Pay Bryant, and so many more.

Analyzing the Broncos' roster, some positions make a lot more sense to target in the first round, but they could go with a surprise pick, as they did with Jahdae Barron in 2025, if someone falls. Today, we are examining five prospects, each at a different position, who could benefit the Broncos in 2026 and beyond.

KC Concepcion | WR | Texas A&M

Even though Sean Payton is on record for liking bigger receivers, he will turn to smaller guys like Marvin Mims Jr. for specific roles. Mims has been a great special teams player, but has struggled to make a consistent impact as an explosive playmaker on offense outside of gadget work.

Not only is Concepcion more developed as a receiver than Mims was coming out, and even now, but he could give the Broncos another returner option. With the rule changes to kickoffs, teams need two dangerous returner threats, and Mims and Concepcion would give Denver that.

It would also offer Denver options with Mims, who will be in the final year of his rookie deal in 2026.

Caleb Lomu | OT | Utah

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Spencer Fano is the tackle that gets all the attention from the Utah Utes, but Lomu is also a good option. The Broncos' starting tackles will be 34 and 31 years old at the start of next season, and both have deals that the team can get out of in 2027, which may be helpful with how much money Denver has invested in the line.

Not only could Fano serve as a backup next year, but he could also grow and develop for the year as he prepares to take a starting job in 2027. Now, it's hard to justify using a first-round pick on a player who won't see the field outside of injury, but with how weak the 2026 free-agent and draft tackle class is overall, on top of how bad offensive line play is across the NFL, it could end up being a good pick with a little patience.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Olaivavega Ioane | IOL | Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of the offensive line and the money invested, Denver could decide to move on from left guard Ben Powers after this season, with a post-June-1st cut. If the Broncos do that, they'll need to find someone to step in, as Alex Palczewski played admirably, but, to put it nicely, he showed he shouldn’t be the starting guard next year and should be relegated to a depth piece.

Denver could bet on Nick Gargiulo, who was slated to be the backup before he got hurt in the preseason, but it’ll be hard to bet on him. Ioane would give Denver a day-one starter at left guard and would be a safe pick to keep this offensive line the strength it has been over the past two seasons.

LT Overton | Edge/IDL | Alabama

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) forces an incomplete pass by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (10) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Alabama won 42-10. | Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Denver seems poised to allow John Franklin-Myers to walk in free agency, and they will need to replace him. With how little Sav’ion Jones has seen the field, Denver can’t hand him the starting job, but Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike could try to fill the role together.

Overton could also help, as he is listed at 283 pounds and could easily add mass to hit 300-315 pounds, which is where Franklin-Myers comes in at. Overton is more of a run defender than Jones is, and more of a pass rusher than Uwazurike. Not only would he help their depth, but it would also keep them adding youth to the defensive line, with three players on their third contract.

Anthony Hill Jr. | LB | Texas

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Broncos are set to lose Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton in free agency, and Dre Greenlaw hasn't lived up to expectations as a free-agent signing. The Broncos will need someone to come in and be a potential starter, as all three current linebackers have missed time this year, two are set to be free agents, and their lone remaining starter has struggled on the field.

Hill has a high football IQ, good coverage awareness, and is a sound tackler at the collegiate level. What's more, he has the height and length of modern linebackers that teams covet and could rise on the boards with NFL Scouting Combine testing and measurements.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage